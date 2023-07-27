Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 8 Easter Eggs Bring Back Classic Star Trek TOS Movie

Boatswain Whistle and The Undiscovered Country

When Ambassador Rah (formerly “Dak’Rah”) beams onboard the Enterprise, he asks about the whistle used to announce his arrival. Pike talks about this being an old-school boatswain whistle. The exact model of this boatswain whistle looks a lot like the same one used in The Undiscovered Country when a Klingon delegation beamed onto the Enterprise-A. The events of this episode predate The Undiscovered Country by 34 years, making this episode a retroactive prequel to all the Klingon politics of that film. Overall, the crew of the Enterprise in this episode behaves very much like the Enterprise-A crew did in that movie. We even get an awkward dinner scene, just like in The Undiscovered Country.

Raktajino

This Klingon coffee was first introduced in Deep Space Nine. Here, Spock unsuccessfully tries to use the matter-synthesizers to make a good raktajino, but fails. Notably, in the DS9 episode “Trials and Tribble-ations,” on space station K-7, it’s pretty clear that nobody in Starfleet or the Federation can make a good raktajino. Odo tried to order one then while time traveling back to the TOS era and was turned down.

Also, just like in “Those Old Scientists,” when Spock uses the matter-synthesizer, it makes the same sound effect it did in The Original Series, complete with a little “ding” when the beverage is ready.

Clint Howard!

In the flashback on J’Gal, the commanding medical officer, Commander “Buck” Martinez is played by Clint Howard. In real life, Clint Howard is Ron Howard’s brother, and like Ron, started his career as a child actor. For Trek fans, Clint Howard’s face should be very familiar. As a child, he played Balok in the classic TOS episode “The Corbomite Maneuver,” the first regularly-produced episode after “Where No Man Has Gone Before.” He later appeared in two episodes of Deep Space Nine, and in 2018, he appeared in the Discovery season 1 finale as an Orion who is hanging out on the Klingon homeworld, Kronos. This means, around the same time that Clint Howard is on the moon of J’Gal, a green-skinned Clint Howard is getting high with Tilly, several lightyears away.

Storing People’s Patterns in the Transporter Buffer

In order to save patients whose injuries are two severe to treat right away, M’Benga reveals to Chapel that he sometimes leaves people in the transporter buffer. This connects to SNW season 1, in which we learned M’Benga did that exact thing with his daughter, Rukiya, because she had a terminal illness. The idea of leaving someone in a transporter buffer for a very long time is also how Scotty managed to make it into the Next Generation era in the episode “Relics.”

Mok’bara

Rah and M’Benga spar in a bout of “Klingon Judo” called “Mok’bara.” This form of Klingon martial arts originates in The Next Generation. Worf taught a class on this, but it was rarely “full impact.”