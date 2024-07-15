Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Almost Brought Back the Best Voyager Characters

Life has never been better for Star Trek: Voyager fans. Prodigy functions as a sequel to the show, with return performances by Kate Mulgrew, Robert Beltran, and Robert Picardo; Tim Russ’ Tuvok and Robert Duncan McNeil’s Tom Paris have dropped by Picard and Lower Decks; and Seven of Nine ended Picard as the Captain of the Enterprise-G.

But the final season of Picard almost brought back even more Voyager characters to the 25th century. During a Zoom chat attended by Trek Movie earlier this year, Picard season three showrunner Terry Matalas revealed that he originally planned to bring back two other beloved members of the Voyager crew: Harry Kim and Naomi Wildman.

The latter would have appeared as part of a Star Trek version of “Avengers: Endgame” that Matalas envisioned. “Harry Kim appeared as the captain of the Voyager-B in the first draft of Frontier Day,” Matalas explained, but he ultimately decided to yield to another series. “Prodigy was telling a lot of Voyager stories and we didn’t know if Harry was going to appear and we didn’t want to step on their toes.” Of course, there were also the financial restrictions that kept Matalas from bringing back Harry Kim and all the other ’90s characters he wanted. After all, he wanted more than just Voyager cameos: “I would have Kira [Nerys from Deep Space Nine] there, even if all you get is a bridge shot. But all of that is very expensive. We were already way too ambitious.”

As most viewers know, Captain Harry Kim would be quite the upgrade from the character’s usual standing. Across all seven seasons of Voyager, Harry remained an Ensign, despite serving with distinction on the ship. Heck, even Harry’s pal Tom Paris got promoted after getting demoted from Lieutenant Junior Grade to Ensign for disobeying Captain Janeway. Sure, a couple of alternate futures saw Kim reach captain, but Picard would be the first in-canon evidence that Harry and his clarinet moved up in Starfleet.