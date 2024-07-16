Star Trek: Prodigy Wants to Be More Than Just a Voyager Sequel

Those comments make sense given the kid focus of the series. As an animated show made for Nickelodeon (before moving to Netflix), Prodigy aims to appeal to the next generation of Trekkies. Limiting themselves too much to Voyager‘s characters or plotlines would not only alienate people who weren’t even born until 10 years after that show ended, but would also do a disservice to the rest of the Trek universe.

“[T]here should be some Lower Decks, there should be some TOS in there,” Kevin continued. “We wanted Tribbles in an episode, Klingons, The Mirror Universe —all these things that make Trek wonderful.”

“I think fans feel like the Trek world is real. And we think it’s real too,” added Dan. “So we are treating it as like this is all at one time. This is what’s going on in the year 2385.”

While Prodigy did redeem one of Voyager‘s most difficult characters with a great Chakotay subplot and even dropped a reference to Mirror Universe Tuvix, the series also continued the story of Wesley Crusher from The Next Generation, giving viewers a reunion missing from Picard.

That said, there is one Voyager character who fans would like the show to check in on at some point, one that Picard showrunner Terry Matalas claimed he couldn’t use for the final season of that series as he didn’t want to step on Prodigy‘s toes: Harry Kim. Played by Garrett Wang, Kim began Voyager as an Ensign and ended Voyager as an Ensign, despite his more reckless pal Tom Paris moving up and down in rank during the seven seasons. Non-canonical material and occasional references have suggested that Harry becomes a Captain, but nothing there’s nothing in canon to confirm the promotion.

“I feel bad that Garrett Wang didn’t get his pips,” Dan admitted, after he and Kevin clarified that they didn’t prevent Picard from using Harry Kim. “Season 3 is called ‘The Kim Collective,’ so we’ll see,” Dan quips.