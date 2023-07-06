Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Among the Lotus Eaters

In Greek mythology—and most specifically Homer’s epic poem The Odyssey—the story of the Lotus Eaters, from which this episode clearly takes its name, centers around a group of island dwellers whose primary food source, the lotus plant, is a narcotic that causes those who consume it to live in peaceful apathy, and which leads to those who visit to forget their lives, loved ones, and previous homes. On Rigel VII, the planet’s strange radiation causes those left outside the walls of Kalar’s primary fortress to lose their memories of the previous day each night, splitting their civilization into two castes—those who remember who they are and those who don’t. After Pike and friends are thrown into a cage and lose all memories of themselves and each other, they’ll have to work to figure out who they are and where they came from.

“Among the Lotus Eaters” asks intriguing questions: who are we, if stripped down to our most basic selves? What do we value? How do we see ourselves and our place in the world? Which people or identities do we care for most and why? As the effects of the planet’s radiation begin to spread among the crew of the orbiting Enterprise as well as its away team, most of the show’s main characters are given key moments of self-discovery tied to the core of who they are, from Ortegas’ enthusiastic reclamation of her status as the person who flies the ship to La’an’s aggressive default setting and M’Benga’s eventual understanding that while he certainly possesses some kickass fighting skills, at his heart, he is a healer who wants to help take away the pain of others.

Pike, of course, is…exactly who we all already know him to be, a leader who cares deeply about others and values those he cares about more than himself. (Though there are brief glimpses of a dark streak I hope the show comes back to it at some point.) A talisman given to him by his sort-of-girlfriend Captain Batel not only helps Pike reestablish and center his connection to both himself and his crewmates, but helps him realize that he owes her a chance at a real relationship, and the episode ends with his apology and promise to make a real go of things with her, despite the fact that their duties as Starfleet captains will likely always take precedence over their date nights.

Granted, it’s not entirely clear that many Strange New Worlds viewers really care all that much about Pike’s romantic situation with the captain of the U.S.S. Cayuga, given that we know so little about Captain Batel as a character. (What is her first name? Did I miss this??) Even in this episode, during which Pike theoretically comes to understand that he cares for her more than even he realized, Batel is almost more of an idea than a person, and a handful of one-off lines about how her career trajectory is somehow being hampered by her relationship with him does not a real character arc make. That’s not to say that this wouldn’t be an extremely worthwhile story to explore, just that Strange New Worlds hasn’t actually done it yet. Here’s hoping that changes—Wynona Earp fans already know that Melanie Scrofano is an amazingly capable actress who can more than go toe to toe with Anson Mount if given the chance. (Give her the chance, is what I’m saying!)