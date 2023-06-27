Star Trek: Picard Movie Gets a Disappointing Update

This post contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: there’s some bad news for Star Trek fans. No, we’re not talking about the galling cancelation and removal of Star Trek: Prodigy from the Paramount+ streaming service, although that is indeed bad news.

We’re talking about the hopes some fans had that Star Trek: Picard would lead to more adventures featuring the crew of Star Trek: The Next Generation. After holding off a full reunion for two seasons, the third season of Picard brought the one-time captain back with his most famous senior officers, along with surprise appearances from the likes of Ro Laren and Elizabeth Shelby. The result was an utterly delightful season of television, one that certainly touched on previous adventures, but also created new dynamics and introduced new characters.

Season three showrunner Terry Matalas has been open on social media about calling for a continuation called Star Trek: Legacy, which would follow Captain Seven of Nine on the Enterprise-G while also checking in on Admirals Picard and Riker, Head of Starfleet Medical Beverly Crusher, and others. But Patrick Stewart has even bigger plans, calling for a fifth Next Generation movie based on Picard. After initial reluctance to reteam with his former cast, Stewart has embraced the idea and even pitched more of it during an interview with Indiewire.