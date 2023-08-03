Strange New Worlds Easter Eggs Call Back to a Major Star Trek: Wrath of Khan Character

More broadly, the idea of “subspace” in Trek goes back to TOS, and simply refers to a part of space that is separate and apart from normal space. Technically speaking, warp speed happens in subspace, but faster-than-light communications are also sent through subspace. Interestingly, in Discovery season 3, we learned that the Gorn destroyed parts of subspace prior to the 32nd century. Later in the episode, Spock says, “With our current relay network it takes weeks to send a message across the quadrant.” That’s pretty much still the case in TOS, which is in the future of SNW.

Uhura as a Switchboard Operator

Because the Enterprise computer is being hogged by computations connected to the subspace fold, Uhura is having to route comms to different people manually. This actually happens a lot in The Original Series, and in The Motion Picture, too. This is another nod to the “outdated” tech of the TOS era that is still very much the present in SNW.

The Description of Roger Korby

M’Benga describes Roger Korby as “the Louis Pasteur of archaeological medicine.” Spock uses this exact characterization of Dr. Korby in the episode “What Are Little Girls Made Of?” from season 1 of The Original Series. Relevantly, Dr. Korby will eventually become Christine Chapel’s fiancé — before disappearing. Spock and Christine have no way of knowing this at this point in the timeline, but it does make Spock’s song later in the episode, “I’m the X,” all the more poignant. Spock isn’t just losing Christine to a fellowship. She’s destined to fall in love with Dr. Korby!

We Have No Idea Who the Captain of the Farragut Is at This Point

Interestingly, although the Farragut has been referenced earlier this season in episode 6, we have no idea who the captain is at this point in the timeline. At some point, the captain of the Farrugut was Captain Garrovick, who died sometime in 2257. We know this because the backstory of the TOS episode “Obsession” tells us a younger Kirk served on that ship at that time. Confusingly, this means that the events described in “Obsession” take place either at the very end of the Klingon War, or smack dab in the middle of it. It’s possible SNW is messing with the timeline a bit, and that we’re supposed to believe that Garrovick is still in command. But, because the captain of the ship has specifically not been named, it seems like the show is playing a small canon tapdance.

Kirk Shadowing Number One

Number One mentions shadowing Pike before she became the First Officer. This seems to imply Number One was shadowing Pike when he was still the first officer of the Enterprise, under Robert April. Was Una promoted to First Officer before Pike was promoted to Captain?

Number One’s “New” Personality

Kirk and Number One’s song, “Connect to Your Truth,” mildly lampshades the idea that Number One is a kinder and gentler on SNW than she was in “The Cage.” In the original conception of Star Trek, Number One was supposed to be more Spock-like and cold.