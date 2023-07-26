Star Trek: Prodigy Gets a New Update Following Paramount+ Removal

If there’s one thing Star Trek fans understand, it’s that cancelation doesn’t mean the end. The original series famously got one more season after fans flooded the CBS offices to protest the cancelation after season two. That same fan support brought Trek back two more times, first as The Animated Series and then as The Motion Picture.

Despite having history on their side, you can’t blame fans of Star Trek: Prodigy for getting nervous when the show was apparently canceled after one season and removed from the streaming service Paramount+. After all, we’re currently living in a time when studio executives are burying shows to avoid paying creatives.

So it’s a surprise and a relief to hear Paramount Vice President of Star Trek Brand Development John Van Citters insist that season two of Prodigy is still on the way. In fact, according to TrekMovie, Van Citters began his panel at SDCC by addressing “the 800-pound Rok-tahk in the room.” After acknowledging that Prodigy is no longer available on Paramount+, Van Citters insisted “this isn’t the end of the story for Prodigy. Season 2 is still in production. The creative team is working hard to finish what is a great storyline and we’re working to find Prodigy a new home.”

Of course, that last point contradicts one of the primary appeals of Paramount+, which has billed itself as “The Home of Star Trek.” After working to remove franchise entries from Netflix and other services, where they had been available for years, and consolidate them on Paramount+, the company seems to be abruptly reversing course.