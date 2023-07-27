Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 8 Review – Under the Cloak of War

Earlier this season, we learned a bit about M’Benga and Chapel’s experience serving together, but “Under the Cloak of War” provides a full origin story for their relationship, showing us their first meeting in what is essentially a Starfleet M.A.S.H. unit and allowing us to see how the constant grind of death and loss affects each of them in profound ways that reverberate through to the present day. Though neither of them joined Starfleet expecting to become soldiers—or to perform rudimentary surgery without the benefit of the technological aids of the age—both must learn how to make hard, unorthodox choices in the name of helping as many people as possible. And, through these flashbacks, Strange New Worlds manages to make the Klingon War more emotionally impactful than pretty much the entire first season of Discovery did.

In the present day, M’Benga, Chapel, and even Ortegas (who was a war pilot) attempt to manage their lingering rage and PTSD in the face of a larger Starfleet mandate to welcome the ambassador to the Enterprise, and struggle to articulate the horrors what they experienced to those who were not there. None of them believe Dak’Rah’s platitude-filled claims that he’s trying to make amends or help others heal from the trauma of war—which often come across as nothing so much as a weird kind of personal branding exercise—and there are several uncomfortable scenes in which Pike uneasily tries to keep the peace between their Klingon guest and his crew members who are all feeling the emotional strain of his presence.

Babs Olusanmokun’s performance is wonderfully complicated, a mix of rage, fear, and dark determination that seems as though it should be deeply at odds with the kind hearted medical officer we regularly see on the Enterprise. (Who…was also apparently a special ops agent at one point?) “Under the Banner of War” firmly colors M’Benga in overt shades of gray in ways that aren’t comfortable for viewers, and Strange New Worlds doesn’t seem particularly interested in policing how its characters feel or picking a side in their dispute.

The episode even ends in such a way that it’s possible to believe that M’Benga is telling the truth, and that the events behind that screen we couldn’t see unfolded as he said. It’s an interpretation I don’t personally ascribe to—I think the good doctor is, in his way, proud of his decision to take matters into his own hands, and the various hypothetical scenarios surrounding Dak’Rah’s death that he postulates for Pike have some distinct If I Did It O.J. Simpson tell-all vibes. But I can see how viewers might at least be able to read that fight scene as ambiguous if nothing else.

The real question here, though is: How are we meant to feel about M’Benga and Chapel afterward? He certainly seems to feel no regret over anything that may or may not have happened, and even outright says he’s not sorry the Klingon is dead. She (probably) lies to protect him—a decision that isn’t that surprising considering what the two obviously mean to one another, but that explicitly sets their bond above their Starfleet ties in an interesting new way. And both have clearly done some dark things in the service of what they see as their duty, actions they obviously both still carry with them now that they’re ostensibly living in peacetime.