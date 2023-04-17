The Star Trek Story Bridging the Gaps Between Deep Space Nine and Picard

Most notably, Defiant lays out the earliest moments of Worf’s captaincy in Starfleet, a captaincy that is, in Cantwell’s words, “frayed.” Cantwell points out that Worf’s future in Starfleet was always in question during TNG and DS9, thanks to his “insubordination and his record versus his loyalty and duty.” Although Sisko goes so far as to tell Worf that his actions mean that he will never be a captain in Starfleet, Defiant gives him that chance.

And even though he knows Worf doesn’t always make the best decisions, Cantwell remains confident in the Son of Mogh. “Ultimately, my thesis statement for this book is that Worf is an awesome captain,” he says. “The biggest hurdle I think he’s got to overcome is himself.” So while Defiant will show some of Worf’s “missteps” on his way to earning his pips and becoming a Captain, there’s no question about his eventual destination for Cantwell.

He gets some help along the way from an unlikely ally in Ambassador Spock. Like Worf, Spock is a man of two worlds, a fellow Ambassador struggling to bring together two antagonistic peoples, the Vulcans and the Romulans. But while Spock may have a reputation for impeccable logic and an unimpeachable record in Starfleet, Cantwell wants to remind readers that he’s not nearly as stoic as he likes to portray himself.

“Spock’s logic is not necessarily, at this point, empirical logic, but Spock’s logic,” says Cantwell. “It’s like a world according to Spock,” who is “so smart that he can maybe justify anything to himself and others.” We see that in Defiant when Spock encourages Worf to defy Starfleet and Sisko to go after Khaless, and to align himself with shifty characters like Ro and Lore.

And yet, there’s no question that Spock’s influence helps Worf become the man we see in Picard. “Worf has read Spock’s book, The Many and the One,” Cantwell reminds us. “Worf has studied Spock.” It’s from that perspective that Worf can recognize that his emotions about Alexander’s involvement with Kahless may be clouding his judgment, showing hints of the self-awareness he exhibits in Picard.

Despite the fact that Defiant fills in certain gaps before Picard, Cantwell is adamant that he did not write the comic with an eye toward the live-action series. He credits Star Trek line editor Heater Antos with serving as the “Section 31” between the comic writers and the live-action writers, making sure that everything lines up. So while it was Cantwell’s idea to add Ro and Lore to Defiant, unaware that they would show up in Picard season three, Antos provided encouragement and direction, allowing the comics to become an unofficial prequel to the series.