Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Owes a Debt to One of the Best Original Series Movies

Of course, the ship most of us think of as “Kirk’s Enterprise” was the NCC-1701 — “no bloody A, B, C, or D,” as Scotty put it in the Next Generation episode “Relics.” That ship was blown up because it was full of Klingons in The Search for Spock. The NCC-1701-A was introduced at the very end of The Voyage Home, after the Bounty went to the bottom of San Francisco Bay, and was only seen in action in The Final Frontier (which many of us try to forget ever happened) and in The Undiscovered Country.

There are other Undiscovered Country easter eggs, too: Ro Laren’s final scenes in Picard season 3’s “Imposters” nod to the film. The Changelings who have infiltrated the Intrepid plant an explosive on Ro’s shuttle that kills her and damages the Intrepid, framing the Titan and her crew for the sabotage. It plays a lot like the attack on Chancellor Gorkon’s Bird of Prey, followed by Gorkon’s assassination and the framing of Kirk and McCoy. The use of a Klingon Bird of Prey’s cloaking device in “The Bounty” also calls back to the film and may even explain a minor continuity error. We’re told that the Titan crew have to turn off the cloaking device they steal in order to beam anyone up, but in The Voyage Home, the same cloaking device was used to beam up Gillian Taylor while cloaked. In The Undiscovered Country, on the other hand, the fact that most Klingon Birds of Prey cannot fire while cloaked was a major plot point – perhaps the writers mixed up the two functions.

But Picard season 3’s connections to The Undiscovered Country go deeper than simple callbacks. Showrunner Terry Matalas told SFX magazine in January that “[Season 3] feels like a feature film, a final feature film.” Although Kirk, Scotty, and Chekov appeared in Star Trek: Generations, and Leonard Nimoy’s original Spock appeared in Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness, the “final feature film” for the complete Original Series crew (minus Majel Barrett Roddenberry’s Nurse/Dr. Chapel) was The Undiscovered Country. The sixth installment in the film franchise was designed to be a farewell for the original Enterprise crew, sending all of them except for Captain Sulu off into retirement – season 3 of Picard is clearly intended to do much the same thing, albeit with a crew half-retired already.

Interestingly enough, both crew send-offs deal with conspiracies within Starfleet. In the case of Picard season 3, rogue Changeling terrorists have infiltrated Starfleet’s ranks in preparation for an attack during the highly-anticipated Frontier Day celebrations. Presumably, the terrorists who broke away from the Great Link are trying to shatter the peace between the Federation and the Dominion, which may sound like a familiar end goal to anyone who’s watched Star Trek VI.

The Undiscovered Country kicks off with the accidental destruction of the Klingon moon Praxis, a metaphor for the real-life nuclear accident at Chernobyl in 1986. The Klingon Empire finds itself on the verge of destruction and in need of help, and starts a tentative peace process with the Federation. Captain Spock, demonstrating that years of living and working with non-half-Vulcan humans still has not given him much understanding of human emotion, volunteers Captain Kirk and their crew for a diplomatic mission to escort the Klingon Chancellor Gorkon to the peace talks at Khitomer. This is especially awkward because Kirk’s son David was killed by Klingons in The Search for Spock, along with the Enterprise itself, which obviously makes the Captain a less than ideal candidate for Federation-Klingon diplomacy.

Klingon and Federation conspirators, who are, ironically, working together to sabotage the peace talks, assassinate Gorkon and frame Kirk and McCoy for it, getting them sent to Klingon Siberia after Worf’s identical ancestor fails in his attempt to defend them in a very dramatic Klingon court room. (Worf himself provides another connection with the film, but since Worf has been in more episodes of Star Trek than literally any other character in the franchise’s history, this in itself is not enough to be noteworthy!). The rest of the movie follows our heroes as they escape the Klingon prison camp and save the peace talks, leading to the Federation and the Klingons forming an alliance that ushers in a new era for the galaxy.