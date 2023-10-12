Star Trek Just Brought Back a Classic Original Series Concept

This article contains spoilers for Star Trek: Lower Decks, season four, episode eight

For all of its far-flung exploration, Star Trek has always been about debates between the different aspects of humanity. Usually, that took the form of the dynamic between Kirk, Spock, and McCoy, a trio replicated in some form or another in nearly every series that followed (well, not so much Discovery; you anti-Disco folks are right about that one).

But in one of its earliest episodes, The Original Series bypassed Spock and McCoy and kept it all on Kirk. Written by the legendary Richard Matheson, “The Enemy Within” saw Kirk split into two people after a transporter malfunction. One of the Kirks, sporting the traditional yellow top, operates solely on impulse, which leads him to do things like assault Yeoman Rand and pick fights. The other Kirk, wearing a fashionable green shirt with golden highlights, treats his crew well, but cannot make a decision, even with Sulu freezing on a planet below. When Bones and Spock weigh in with their opinions, this Kirk crumbles with indecision.

Although Matheson drew from Doctor Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, he came to a conclusion very different from Robert Louis Stevenson. Stevenson’s story rejected the lofty ideas of self-improvement in the Victorian age, but Matheson’s story reframes the impulsive part of humanity as something necessary, even good.