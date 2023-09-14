Star Trek: Lower Decks Just Resurrected the Very Worst TNG and DS9 Episodes

This Star Trek: Lower Decks article contains spoilers.

Trekkies love to argue about everything, especially the best and worst parts of their favorite franchise. But while favorites might be up for constant debate, most agree on two of the worst episodes of all time: “Haven” from Star Trek: The Next Generation and “Move Along Home” from Deep Space Nine, both part of the otherwise acclaimed series’ beleaguered first seasons. The episodes aired while their respective series were still figuring themselves out, indulging in embarrassing ideas that were quickly brushed under the rug.

But as has been made abundantly clear over the past few years, the creators of animated comedy series Lower Decks don’t forget anything. So it’s no surprise that the Betazoid Gift Box from “Haven” and the Chula Game from “Move Along Home” make a return in the latest Lower Decks episode, “In the Cradle of Vexilon.”

At first, “In the Cradle of Vexilon” acknowledges the episodes by putting them in the only place most viewers would accept them, in a storage closet deep in the USS Cerritos. While Boimler’s first mission as a Lieutenant Junior Grade sends him on a trip off-ship, the newly promoted Lower Deckers Mariner, Rutherford, and Tendi get stuck with superior officer Dirk (Phil LaMarr of Futurama fame). Dirk gives the trio a monotonous assignment to individually scan legions of isolinear chips in a dark, unused corner of the ship. On the way, the team discovers a Chula set and a Gift Box.