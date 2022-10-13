How Star Trek: Lower Decks Lovingly Skewers Classic Trek Movies

This article contains some Star Trek: Lower Decks spoilers.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 8

“To me, a Star Trek movie is one where you’re telling a story so big that it can only be on the big screen,” Star Trek: Lower Decks showrunner McMahan tells us.. “But it doesn’t have to be self-important. It doesn’t have to broadcast all the things that proclaim what Star Trek has to be at all times. I think Star Trek can carry its own legendary status and that’s when you get a Star Trek movie that maybe thinks it’s all-important when all it had to be was just Star Trek. That’s what Boimler tries to do here.”

McMahan is referring to the holo-program that Boimler puts together in this episode that includes representations of the bridge crew and invites his fellow Lower Deckers to join him. However, when a personal crisis causes Boimler to lose sight of the film, it’s up to his friends to rally together and help him find his way in true Star Trek fashion. Remember when the crew of the USS Enterprise did that in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock? The same spirit of crewmanship emerges in this episode, but that film influenced this episode in a less obvious way, as well.

“I had read that when Star Trek III and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home were made that a certain Star Trek actor had to have contractual parity to Leonard Nimoy,” McMahan says. “So, he got to make a Star Trek movie as well. The inspiration for this is that in the first season, Mariner got to make a Starfleet movie that everyone liked. This season? Boimler gets to make his movie as well. That’s contractual parity!”