Inside the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Finale Easter Eggs

“There are over 800 episodes of Star Trek that we can use when we need something,” Star Trek: Lower Decks showrunner Mike McMahan tells us, when asked about his process of formulating the show’s countless Trek Easter eggs. “We can’t use anything of the Discovery era because that ship was unrecorded in history, and we can’t really use anything from Picard, but other than that, all of these years, watching and reading and doing all of the Star Trek stuff that I love, we have the opportunity to use it in different ways all of the time.”

The success of Star Trek: Lower Decks hinges on its light-hearted treatment of Star Trek lore and pointing out canonical humor that fans will recognize and appreciate. When originally pitched, it was only supposed to run for two seasons, but its humor, talented cast, and attention to detail has earned itself a welcomed place in the hearts of die-hard Star Trek fans.

“Everyone on staff has read The 50 Year Mission,” Star Trek: Lower Decks showrunner Mike McMahan tells us, referring to the stunning oral history of the Trek franchise by Mark Altman and Ed Gross. “There were things in there that I didn’t know, and we’re always finding out new stuff and stuff that makes me laugh and I’m like, we should put that in the show.”