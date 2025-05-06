Squid Game Season 3 Teaser Reveals the Return of Controversial Characters

Squid Game season 2 had everything fans of the first season wanted to see again and then some. Seong Gi-hun’s (Lee Jung-jae) return to the titular games as Player 456 featured a fresh batch of deadly schoolyard contests, the evolution of old enemies like “Front Man” Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), and a new crop of desperate individuals looking to survive capitalism’s violent machine.

There was, however, one element that didn’t quite make its way into season 2’s seven episodes and it’s perhaps one some Squid Game viewers were happy to see left on the cutting room floor. Those same viewers then might need a content warning before the watching the first full trailer for Squid Game season 3. Give it a watch below and see if you clock what we mean.

That’s right: the VIPs are back, baby – silly masks, stilted voice acting (we assume), arch dialogue, and all. For those who blissfully don’t recall, the masked “VIPs” of Squid Game were the anonymous uber-rich individuals for whom the games were designed to entertain. After viewing the games remotely for the first few contests, they arrive at the island for the bridge-crossing event and remain there through the end, offering up dreadful commentary throughout.

Amid the excellent action, production design, and characterization of season 1, the VIPs stuck out as weak links – mostly due to the aforementioned silly dialogue and voice acting. After writing a full season’s worth of plot for a Korean-language audience, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk didn’t have the most natural approach for English-language speaking characters. Writing for Den of Geek, pop culture expert and Korean culture journalist Kayti Burt noted: