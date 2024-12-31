The Future of Squid Game: Season 3, The Challenge Season 2, and More
Netflix is making good on its promise to turn Squid Game into a massive franchise. Here is what you need to know about season 3 and beyond.
Like a tasty umbrella dalgona, perpetual Squid Game content is simply too juicy for the streaming world to pass up. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed as much in his company’s 2021 fourth quarter earnings call, telling investors “Absolutely. The Squid Game universe has just begun.”
While becoming a money-printing franchise was probably not the fate that Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk envisioned for his anticapitalist fairy tale, there’s really no way around this one. This violent and creative survival thriller became a global phenomenon and global phenomenons have only one setting: more.
So more Squid Game we will indeed get. The second season of the flagship series debuted in late 2024 and will be followed by a third and “final” season shortly thereafter. Meanwhile, Netflix has all sorts of plans for spinoffs, remakes, and extensions of this burgeoning brand. Here is everything you need to know about the future of Squid Game.
When Will Squid Game Season 3 Premiere?
If the ending of Squid Game season 2 felt a bit abrupt to you, there’s a good reason for that. Hwang Dong-hyuk originally penned a super-sized second season of the show before realizing that some plot would need to be saved for a third outing. Netflix agreed with his approach and confirmed the existence of a third and final season the same day season 2 premiered.
Season 3 is set to arrive at some point in 2025 and Hwang promises that “The fierce clash between [Gi-hun and Front Man’s] two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3.”
When Will Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 Premiere?
Reality competition series Squid Game: The Challenge was Netflix’s first official stab at a Squid Game spinoff. Released on November 22, 2023, the real life (and thankfully non-lethal) version of the Squid Game was successful enough to receive a second season. There is no word yet on when the next batch of episodes will arrive but season 2’s open casting call is now closed, suggesting that Netflix has its 456 players in the fold.
What’s Next for Hwang Dong-hyuk?
In an interview with The Guardian following the success of Squid Game season 1, Hwang Dong-hyuk expressed a desire to branch out creatively and not be limited to solely Squid Game. His first rumored post-Squid Game project with Netflix may or may not help that goal. Tentatively titled The Best Show on the Planet, the project is a satire about the life of the creator of a Squid Game-esque global hit. Hwang first discussed the series in mid-2022 and no new details have emerged yet. Additionally, Hwang has written a 25-page treatment for a feature film called Killing Old People, based on the works of Italian novelist Umberto Eco.
Is David Fincher Still Prepping an English Squid Game Remake?
An English-language Squid Game remake makes little sense on paper, given that the show was already a massive hit in the English-speaking world. But Netflix found a way to make a needless project interesting anyway. Deadline reported in late 2024 that acclaimed film director David Fincher was attached to the project. The report even goes so far to claim that the Squid Game remake could be a priority for Fincher and begin production as early as 2025.
Fincher is best known as the multi-award-winning director of Seven, Zodiac, Gone Girl, The Social Network, and more. He also previously directed the Netflix true crime series Mindhunter, which Hwang Dong-hyuk says is one of only two TV shows he watched in its entirety (the other being Breaking Bad).