The Future of Squid Game: Season 3, The Challenge Season 2, and More

Like a tasty umbrella dalgona, perpetual Squid Game content is simply too juicy for the streaming world to pass up. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed as much in his company’s 2021 fourth quarter earnings call, telling investors “Absolutely. The Squid Game universe has just begun.”

While becoming a money-printing franchise was probably not the fate that Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk envisioned for his anticapitalist fairy tale, there’s really no way around this one. This violent and creative survival thriller became a global phenomenon and global phenomenons have only one setting: more.

So more Squid Game we will indeed get. The second season of the flagship series debuted in late 2024 and will be followed by a third and “final” season shortly thereafter. Meanwhile, Netflix has all sorts of plans for spinoffs, remakes, and extensions of this burgeoning brand. Here is everything you need to know about the future of Squid Game.

When Will Squid Game Season 3 Premiere?

If the ending of Squid Game season 2 felt a bit abrupt to you, there’s a good reason for that. Hwang Dong-hyuk originally penned a super-sized second season of the show before realizing that some plot would need to be saved for a third outing. Netflix agreed with his approach and confirmed the existence of a third and final season the same day season 2 premiered.