Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Confirmed, First Look Photos Tease Rebellion Aftermath

Well the flowers make that a little more pleasant at least. And now for the photos with some added Den of Geek commentary and speculation.

First we see players 120 (Cho Hyun-ju), 222 (Kim Jun-hee), 149 (Jang Geum-ja), and 007 (Park Yong-sik) gather around one of the Squid Games’ distinctive coffins with a pink bow attached. Coffins are obviously not an unfamiliar sight in the games, but having a coffin dragged into the players’ living space must be sending a message against rule-breaking and non-compliance. Following the bloody uprising, there is no shortage of candidates for the occupant of that casket. The most likely figure though is poor player 390 Park Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan).

After all that chaos and violence, it’s a little funny to see that the best immediate punishment the Front Man could muster for Player 456 Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is to handcuff him to a bedpost (settle down and behave, 001/456 shippers). Of course, this is probably a temporary measure. We imagine that Gi-hun’s true fate will involve something more cruel. Perhaps he will be compelled to participate in a chess match of sorts?

Every new season of Squid Game needs the requisite “Darth Vader without his helmet” shot and here we have ours. The events of season 2 reminded us that there is something resembling a human being underneath that Front Man mask. Who knows if Hwang In-ho will remember that in season 3.

Speaking of the Front Man, the colorful, borderline psychedelic room he’s occupying here looks like the setting of one of season 1’s most controversial episodes. That’s right: we might be getting our V.I.P.s back, questionable English dialogue and all.

This might be the most intriguing photo from the whole batch. We already knew that Guard 011 Kang No-eul would be a part of season 3. This blurry background, however, appears to be outside of the usual games location. Combine that with the fact that No-eul is not wearing her mask and we have the potential of her defecting away from the games altogether. Perhaps she can help Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) make it to the island.