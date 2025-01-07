Squid Game Season 3 Has Three Games to Go: Here’s What They Could Be

Another game that can be seen on the walls in the background of season 2 is something that looks an awful lot like chess or checkers. According to fan theories, this version of chess would likely involve the players stepping in as the pieces with Gi-hun in charge of moving one group across the board and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) controlling the other group. Since this is Squid Game, however, that means that any players taken off the board would likely be killed. So of course this means that Gi-hun would likely be trying to play in a way that keeps as many people alive on both sides as possible, while the Front Man would be looking to get as many pieces off the board as possible.

The third game is hinted at in the mid-credits scene of season 2, where we see a railroad crossing with a green light and red light along with the infamous Red Light, Green Light doll in addition to a new boy doll we’ve never seen before. This could indicate one of two things according to TikToker MidwestMarvelGuy. The first theory is that this game will include some twisted version of the Trolley Problem – a popular philosophical debate that asks whether a person would intervene to save one person over many. This could very well be the basis of a punishment for the players who took part in the rebellion, especially for Gi-hun.

However, the true game that’s likely at the heart of this potential challenge is called Dong Dong Dong Dae-mun. This game involves two kids forming an arch while other kids form a line and run underneath them as they sing a nursery rhyme of the same name. Once the song stops, the arch comes down, and anyone caught in their arms is out. We all know that Squid Game loves to give us creepy nursery rhymes, and that could explain the addition of the boy robot. The two robots would likely be the gatekeepers as the players run underneath them with the lights also indicating when to stop and when to go.

All of these games sound like they’d be terrifying to play in this scenario, so best of luck to the players if any of these theories end up coming true. Regardless of what games season 3 has in store for Gi-hun and the survivors, we’ll be on the edge of our seats, cheering them on.