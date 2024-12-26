Squid Game Season 2 Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Park Gyu-young, Choi Seung-hyun, and More

This article contains spoilers for Squid Game season 2 character details through episode 3.

One of the biggest questions facing a second season of Squid Game is “who is even gonna be in this thing?” Thanks to its bloody premise, the first season of the Netflix global hit killed off roughly 99% of its characters by the time credits rolled on the finale. That’s just the name of the game when there’s only one surviving winner of a competition that features 456 contestants.

While season 2 includes more returning characters than you might expect, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was also able to find some fresh casting grit for his terrible machine. From Wi Ha-joon to Park Gyu-young and beyond, here are the new and returning actors of Squid Game season 2 and the characters they play.

Lee Jung-jae as Player 456: Seong Gi-hun

OK here’s the easy one. Seong Gi-hun a.k.a. Player 456 is the most important character on Squid Game. As the audience’s eyes and ears into the world of these violent contests, Gi-hun is the only figure on the show who has any semblance of plot armor. Still, season 2 will put that protection to the test as Gi-hun enters into the games for a second time in a desperate effort to end them once and for all.