Squid Game Season 3 Finally Reveals the Next Big Creepy Doll Game

Ever since the end of Squid Game season 2 revealed the return of the Red Light, Green Light Doll, Young-hee, in a brand new game, there’s been a lot of speculation about what this game could be. All we saw is the giant robot and her new male counterpart standing across from each other and some kind of crossing signal flashing to green. In a new look at season 3 released during Netflix’s Tudum event this weekend, however, we finally get a better picture of what this game is – a twisted game of jump rope.

This game of jump rope seems to not only come with a brand new creepy doll, but also another eerie children’s song that we can hear playing over the opening of the trailer. The two giant dolls are holding a rope over a thin platform that looks like a railroad track, and it looks like players will have to jump over the rope as they swing it. The platform appears to be over a ravine, meaning that players could be swept over the edge and fall to their deaths.

This isn’t the first time that a game has used gravity and the threat of plummeting to death against players. The Tug-of-War and Glass Bridge games from season 1 both did so effectively. It’s an easy way for the Front Man to get rid of a lot of contestants at a time and instill fear in those who are watching and waiting for their turn.

Knowing how previous games have worked, it’s likely that the speed of the turning rope will increase with each spin, forcing the players to focus and testing their stamina. Just as in the other games mentioned, there’s also the opportunity for players to pull others off the platform with them, either on purpose or accidentally. In Tug-of-War, the entire opposing team fell to their deaths with each round, while in Glass Bridge, some players pushed others onto the platforms first to test their sturdiness.