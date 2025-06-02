Squid Game Season 3 Finally Reveals the Next Big Creepy Doll Game
Creepy dolls, eerie children's songs, and a giant game of jump rope await the players in one of Squid Game season 3's final matches.
Ever since the end of Squid Game season 2 revealed the return of the Red Light, Green Light Doll, Young-hee, in a brand new game, there’s been a lot of speculation about what this game could be. All we saw is the giant robot and her new male counterpart standing across from each other and some kind of crossing signal flashing to green. In a new look at season 3 released during Netflix’s Tudum event this weekend, however, we finally get a better picture of what this game is – a twisted game of jump rope.
This game of jump rope seems to not only come with a brand new creepy doll, but also another eerie children’s song that we can hear playing over the opening of the trailer. The two giant dolls are holding a rope over a thin platform that looks like a railroad track, and it looks like players will have to jump over the rope as they swing it. The platform appears to be over a ravine, meaning that players could be swept over the edge and fall to their deaths.
This isn’t the first time that a game has used gravity and the threat of plummeting to death against players. The Tug-of-War and Glass Bridge games from season 1 both did so effectively. It’s an easy way for the Front Man to get rid of a lot of contestants at a time and instill fear in those who are watching and waiting for their turn.
Knowing how previous games have worked, it’s likely that the speed of the turning rope will increase with each spin, forcing the players to focus and testing their stamina. Just as in the other games mentioned, there’s also the opportunity for players to pull others off the platform with them, either on purpose or accidentally. In Tug-of-War, the entire opposing team fell to their deaths with each round, while in Glass Bridge, some players pushed others onto the platforms first to test their sturdiness.
The exact rules of this deadly giant Jump Rope game have yet to be revealed, but at least now we have an idea of what these creepy dolls have in store for the players when Squid Game returns for its final season. It’s sure to be an intense game that will have the players and us on the edge of our seats, hoping the giant rope won’t sweep our favorite characters to a certain and terrifying death (please let Cho Hyun-ju be good at jumping).
At least according to the trailer, it looks as though Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will survive this game and make it to the end of the games again. The trailer shows him wearing a suit just as he did for the final dinner in season 1. But as we know from the first two seasons of the show, anyone else is fair game, no matter how attached we might become to them.