Link Tank: Sneak Peek of the SpongeBob ‘Sweet Victory’ Superbowl Segment

“True Detective: Night Country’s next episode—episode five, to be clear—will premiere on Friday, February 9, at 9 p.m. EST, on MAX, the streaming service. The episode will still premiere on HBO proper on Sunday at 9 p.m. opposite the Super Bowl, so anyone not engaging in the national day of chicken wing consumption can still catch the show at its normal time on premium cable.”

It may end up being the opening action sequence of Halo season 2 that impresses, but so far, it’s a big improvement.

“The opening sequence of Halo Season 2 is everything you’d want from a sci-fi and action series. It covers the Spartan team’s attempt to approach and rescue a group, and it has several beats that make it one of the must-see moments of TV from this point in the year. We get the tactical team plan that helps us understand how the scene will play out, the fear and apprehension of the unknown, a little foggy horror for good measure, and full-blown action that ends with a welcome twist.”

Kathryn Newton has had a busy decade so far, and she’s ready to talk about all of her standout roles, including her eponymous lead in Lisa Frankenstein.