Link Tank: Sneak Peek of the SpongeBob ‘Sweet Victory’ Superbowl Segment
Superbowl shenanigans, a new season of Halo, a persistent technology myth, and more in today’s edition of Link Tank.
Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom will include a can’t-miss opening segment from Allegiant Stadium re-creating SpongeBob’s iconic “Sweet Victory” performance.
“The promo features scenes inspired by the original fan-favorite SpongeBob SquarePants episode, “Band Geeks,” with all-new CG-animation and set to the original song by David Glen Eisley (musical performer). During the first-ever alternate telecast of the game on Nickelodeon, fans will be treated to an extended version of the scene, which will also include football players from both teams.”
The next episode of True Detective: Night Country will air a few days early so as not to compete with the big game in its normal Sunday slot.
“True Detective: Night Country’s next episode—episode five, to be clear—will premiere on Friday, February 9, at 9 p.m. EST, on MAX, the streaming service. The episode will still premiere on HBO proper on Sunday at 9 p.m. opposite the Super Bowl, so anyone not engaging in the national day of chicken wing consumption can still catch the show at its normal time on premium cable.”
It may end up being the opening action sequence of Halo season 2 that impresses, but so far, it’s a big improvement.
“The opening sequence of Halo Season 2 is everything you’d want from a sci-fi and action series. It covers the Spartan team’s attempt to approach and rescue a group, and it has several beats that make it one of the must-see moments of TV from this point in the year. We get the tactical team plan that helps us understand how the scene will play out, the fear and apprehension of the unknown, a little foggy horror for good measure, and full-blown action that ends with a welcome twist.”
Kathryn Newton has had a busy decade so far, and she’s ready to talk about all of her standout roles, including her eponymous lead in Lisa Frankenstein.
“She then went straight from the Park City slopes to the promotional trail for her twisted new rom-com, Lisa Frankenstein. Penned by Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody, the 1989-set film is also Zelda Williams’ feature directorial debut, which remixes the Frankenstein lore in a darkly comedic way. Newton plays the eponymous Lisa, as she develops an unlikely romance with a silent reanimated corpse (Cole Sprouse).”
Despite a wealth of evidence against it, people refuse to believe that their phone isn’t listening to them.
“Have you ever talked about a product, and then suddenly got an ad for it on your phone? We’ve all been there, and then skeptically looked over our shoulders for the advertiser lurking in the shadow. But there’s no one there, so we all simply conclude that our phone must be listening to our conversations. You wouldn’t be crazy for thinking that, but it is flat-out wrong. Your phone is not listening to you.”