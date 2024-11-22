Silo Season 2 Pays Homage to Wool in an Unexpected Way

This article contains Silo season 2 spoilers through episode 2.

Adapting a story from one medium to another is never an easy task. There are usually some things glossed over, some things changed, and some things left out entirely. But as long as the heart of the narrative is still there, there’s a lot that an audience is willing to forgive in most cases. Based on the Silo book series beginning with Wool by Hugh Howey, season 2 of Silo is not a perfect adaptation by any means. It differs from the books more than the previous season did, though not in a bad way at all. However, even though this season may not be an exact replica of the story told in the novels, it still manages to give an unexpected nod to the book series that inspired it.

Season 2 continues where season 1 left off and adapts the latter half of the book Wool. This section of the book differs from the others in that once Juliette leaves the silo, the chapters go back and forth between her silo (Silo 18) and the nearly-abandoned one she discovers (Silo 17). Each chapter focuses on a silo at a time, often forcing the reader to wait a couple of chapters to find out what happens next to Juliette in Silo 17 or to the growing rebellion in Silo 18.

Similarly, season 2 of Silo begins the same way. Episode 1 focuses solely on Juliette fighting for her survival as she finds her way into Silo 17. The second episode then takes us back to Silo 18 for the entirety of the episode.