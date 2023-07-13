Apple TV+’s Foundation Still Has a (Very) Long Term Plan

“In season 1, Foundation was a scrappy little group of a few thousand people on a frigid planet,” explains Goyer. “By now, they’ve spread out to seven or eight planets, and they started to gain a foothold in some of the worlds that Empire has let gone to seed. Hari Seldon predicted that the second crisis would be about a military conflict between Empire and Foundation. And that’s very much what season 2 is about.”

Making Foundation Work for the Screen

Returning to the show alongside Harris are Lou Llobell as Seldon acolyte Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey as her daughter Salvor Hardin, Laura Birn as Eto Demerzel, the android right hand to Empire, and Lee Pace, Terrence Mann and Cassian Bilton as Brothers Day, Dusk, and Dawn, the three clones of the original Emperor Cleon who are part of an unbroken, centuries-old dynasty that rules the Empire.

“I was a fan of the books,” says Lee Pace, one of many who were skeptical that Foundation could be adapted. “Before I was cast, Bill Bost over at Skydance, said, ‘Hey, we’re making Foundation into a series. What do you think about that?’ And I was like, ‘There’s no way you can do it. It’s too big. It’s too complicated.’ And he says, “Well, David Goyer is figuring out a way.’”

Pace was convinced that a screen version of Foundation was possible after reading Goyer’s initial scripts for the series. “He takes what is so compelling about Asimov’s books, these kind of riddles about humanity and this speculation about what technology will do to us,” says the actor. “This riddle is an interesting thing to contemplate and work out. That’s what [Asimov] does in the books, and that’s what I think we do on the show.”

Goyer has made extensive changes and additions to Asimov’s storyline; for example, Pace’s Brother Day, a popular breakout of the series, isn’t even in the books. He has also altered the genders and significance of other characters to update some of the creakier aspects of Asimov’s work, such as the fact that there are virtually no major female characters in the early parts of the tale. But his goal was – and continues to be – staying faithful to the ideas and themes behind Asimov’s masterpiece.

To that extent, Goyer says that he and his writing team took feedback from the audience seriously as they began work on season 2, which also introduces characters that fans will know from the books, such as Hober Mallow and the powerful, history-changing mutant known only as The Mule.