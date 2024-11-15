Silo Season 2 Cast: Meet Solo and See Which Characters Are Returning
Steve Zahn joins the cast this season, while Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, and more return in Apple TV+'s dystopian drama.
The Apple TV+ series Silo is returning for a second season, this time giving us a peek at the world outside of the Silo. Much of the cast is returning as well, with even more characters getting their time in the spotlight this season as rebellion brews and an even bigger mystery is uncovered. Juliette’s survival was unexpected, and sets off a chain reaction that could change the future of the Silo and humanity for good.
The whole cast is incredible, but here are the main characters you need to know going into this season, including newcomer, Solo.
Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols
Rebecca Ferguson returns this season as Juliette Nichols, the former sheriff of Silo 18 and Mechanical prodigy who has yet to meet a problem she won’t try to fix. After being sent out to clean by Bernard, Juliette managed to survive longer than most thanks to Walker, who was able to swap out IT’s purposefully lackluster tape for heavy duty stuff from Mechanical. Crossing over the hill that most cleaners before her have died on, Juliette’s fight for survival is only beginning. Ferguson has had an incredible career thus far, starring in movies like Dune: Part One and Part Two, the Mission: Impossible franchise, Doctor Sleep, Life, and The Greatest Showman.
Steve Zahn as Solo
Though Juliette first believes Silo 17 to be abandoned (she does have to traverse an alarming number of desiccated corpses just to get inside), it’s not long before she discovers that she’s not as alone as she thought she was. We don’t know much about Solo, other than the fact that he was left behind in the Silo’s vault as so many others clambered toward what they thought was freedom. He was put in charge of keeping the vault safe, and takes that responsibility very seriously. Decades of solitude has made him a little unhinged, and it’s unclear how much Juliette can fully trust him. But as they both soon come to realize, neither of them really have any other options. Solo is played by Steve Zahn, who you’ll likely recognize from The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones, Sahara, War for the Planet of the Apes, Daddy Day Care, and Joy Ride.
Tim Robbins as Bernard Holland
The head of IT and Mayor of Silo 18, Bernard Holland is charged with keeping the Silo and its residents safe and squashing rebellion by any means necessary. He’s supposed to follow the Pact, the agreement put in place to govern the people of the silo, but with growing dissent in the lower levels, Bernard soon finds himself pushed to his limit and the limit of the rules. Tim Robbins returns as Bernard this season, an actor you may recognize from Howard the Duck, Mystic River, Castle Rock, High Fidelity, The Shawshank Redemption, and Welcome to Me.
Common as Robert Sims
Common is back as Robert Sims, the head of security for Judicial and Bernard’s second in command last season. Sims believes that he’s qualified to become Bernard’s shadow, a position that allows him to learn the secrets of the silo and the world before only privy to the head of IT, but Bernard isn’t so sure. Sims and his wife Camille want their son to see the outside world in his lifetime, and they’re both willing to do whatever it takes to make that happen. Whether you’re more familiar with Common’s music or his acting, there’s no denying that he’s had an impressive career thus far. Other than Silo, Common has starred in a number of projects like John Wick: Chapter 2, Suicide Squad, Never Have I Ever, Ava, The Hate U Give, Selma, Now You See Me, and All About Nina.
Harriet Walter as Martha Walker
The reclusive Martha Walker is Juliette’s mentor in Mechanical, though their bond is more akin to family than simply co-workers. Walker put herself and her ex-wife in supply at risk by swapping out Juliette’s tape, but ultimately stands by what she did, offering her support to the budding rebellion as much as she can. Walker is played by Harriet Walter, who you might recognize from Ted Lasso, Sense and Sensibility, The Young Victoria, The Last Duel, Succession, and Killing Eve.
Chinaza Uche as Sheriff Paul Billings
Paul Billings served as Juliette’s deputy before she was sent out to clean, and has thus been appointed Sheriff in her absence. As a strict Pact follower and a highly regarded member of Judicial, Sims and Bernard believe that they can mold Billings to fit their needs in the Silo. However, what they fail to realize is that someone who follows the rules like a Bible isn’t going to look too kindly on anyone who breaks them – even those in charge. Billings has an important role to play in Silo 18 this season, and like many other characters, his actions might just surprise you. Chinaza Uche plays the Sheriff, an actor you may recognize from Dickinson, A Good Person, Nigerian Prince, and Fear the Walking Dead.
Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle
Lukas Kyle is an IT analyst with a curiosity of the outside world. He met Juliette last season while trying to chart the stars, not even fully understanding what the lights in the sky actually are. Lukas was sentenced to work in the mines after being found with Juliette’s hard drive, a fate almost worse than cleaning. But that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of Lukas and his inquisitive mind. Lukas is played by Avi Nash, who has previously appeared in The Walking Dead, Black Mirror, Learning to Drive, and Silicon Valley.
Iain Glen as Dr. Pete Nichols
Iain Glen plays Dr. Pete Nichols, Juliette’s estranged father. Even though the two seemed to be on the verge of a potential reconciliation last season, Juliette was sent out to clean before they could reconnect. This season, we get to see what that loss does to Dr. Nichols and how it changes his perspective of the silo. You’ll likely recognize Glen from Game of Thrones, Titans, Paul W.S. Anderson’s Resident Evil movies, Jack Taylor, and Mrs. Wilson.
Remmie Milner as Shirley
Shirley works as an engineer in Mechanical, and one of the first people Juliette worked with when she transferred to the lower levels as a teen. Although Juliette wasn’t necessarily close with many people, Shirley was probably as close to a friend as Juliette had. In her absence, Shirley fights back against the lies Bernard tries to tell about how Juliette’s cleaning went down and is one of the leaders of the rebellion in Mechanical. Shirley is played by Remmie Milner, who you may recognize from His Dark Materials, Save Me, and A Christmas Carol (2019).
Shane McRae as Knox
Shane McRae plays Knox, the head of Mechanical. Knox tries to keep the peace between Mechanical and the upper levels the best he can, but eventually realizes that Shirley is right – Mechanical has to stick together if they want hope for a brighter future. McRae has previously appeared in Sneaky Pete, The Help, Alaska Daily, Paradise Lost (2020), The Following, and Chicago Fire.
Tanya Moodie as Judge Meadows
Judge Meadows is the head of Judicial and is tasked with enforcing the rules of the Pact in Silo 18. We didn’t see much of her last season, but she’s one of the few people that Bernard trusts to help him try to calm the silo after Juliette failed to clean and disappeared over the hill. Meadows is played by Tanya Moodie, an actor who has starred in A Discovery of Witches, Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Motherland, and The Man Who Fell to Earth.