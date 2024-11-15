Silo Season 2 Cast: Meet Solo and See Which Characters Are Returning

Tim Robbins as Bernard Holland

The head of IT and Mayor of Silo 18, Bernard Holland is charged with keeping the Silo and its residents safe and squashing rebellion by any means necessary. He’s supposed to follow the Pact, the agreement put in place to govern the people of the silo, but with growing dissent in the lower levels, Bernard soon finds himself pushed to his limit and the limit of the rules. Tim Robbins returns as Bernard this season, an actor you may recognize from Howard the Duck, Mystic River, Castle Rock, High Fidelity, The Shawshank Redemption, and Welcome to Me.

Common as Robert Sims

Common is back as Robert Sims, the head of security for Judicial and Bernard’s second in command last season. Sims believes that he’s qualified to become Bernard’s shadow, a position that allows him to learn the secrets of the silo and the world before only privy to the head of IT, but Bernard isn’t so sure. Sims and his wife Camille want their son to see the outside world in his lifetime, and they’re both willing to do whatever it takes to make that happen. Whether you’re more familiar with Common’s music or his acting, there’s no denying that he’s had an impressive career thus far. Other than Silo, Common has starred in a number of projects like John Wick: Chapter 2, Suicide Squad, Never Have I Ever, Ava, The Hate U Give, Selma, Now You See Me, and All About Nina.

Harriet Walter as Martha Walker

The reclusive Martha Walker is Juliette’s mentor in Mechanical, though their bond is more akin to family than simply co-workers. Walker put herself and her ex-wife in supply at risk by swapping out Juliette’s tape, but ultimately stands by what she did, offering her support to the budding rebellion as much as she can. Walker is played by Harriet Walter, who you might recognize from Ted Lasso, Sense and Sensibility, The Young Victoria, The Last Duel, Succession, and Killing Eve.

Chinaza Uche as Sheriff Paul Billings

Paul Billings served as Juliette’s deputy before she was sent out to clean, and has thus been appointed Sheriff in her absence. As a strict Pact follower and a highly regarded member of Judicial, Sims and Bernard believe that they can mold Billings to fit their needs in the Silo. However, what they fail to realize is that someone who follows the rules like a Bible isn’t going to look too kindly on anyone who breaks them – even those in charge. Billings has an important role to play in Silo 18 this season, and like many other characters, his actions might just surprise you. Chinaza Uche plays the Sheriff, an actor you may recognize from Dickinson, A Good Person, Nigerian Prince, and Fear the Walking Dead.

Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle

Lukas Kyle is an IT analyst with a curiosity of the outside world. He met Juliette last season while trying to chart the stars, not even fully understanding what the lights in the sky actually are. Lukas was sentenced to work in the mines after being found with Juliette’s hard drive, a fate almost worse than cleaning. But that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of Lukas and his inquisitive mind. Lukas is played by Avi Nash, who has previously appeared in The Walking Dead, Black Mirror, Learning to Drive, and Silicon Valley.

Iain Glen as Dr. Pete Nichols

Iain Glen plays Dr. Pete Nichols, Juliette’s estranged father. Even though the two seemed to be on the verge of a potential reconciliation last season, Juliette was sent out to clean before they could reconnect. This season, we get to see what that loss does to Dr. Nichols and how it changes his perspective of the silo. You’ll likely recognize Glen from Game of Thrones, Titans, Paul W.S. Anderson’s Resident Evil movies, Jack Taylor, and Mrs. Wilson.