Shogun Episode 8 Release Time and Recap

When and Where Will Shogun Episode 8 Be Available to Watch?

Shōgun episode 8 “Abyss of Life” will be available to watch in the U.S. at 12 a.m. ET Tuesday, April 9 for Hulu subscribers. Those with cable or a live TV subscription can catch the broadcast airing of episode 8 on FX at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT Tuesday April 9.

For UK viewers, Shōgun episode 8 will be available on Disney+ for subscribers beginning at 5 a.m. GMT Tuesday April 9.

Shogun Episode 7 Recap

Desperate for manpower to aid in a potential attack on Osaka after losing so many of his own in an earthquake, Lord Toranaga seeks the help of his half-brother Saeki and his army. Toranaga treats his brother to a night of good food and drink, but they don’t make it through before Saeki reveals that he’s been sent by Ishido to bring Toranaga and his loyalists back to Osaka to face judgment.

Toranaga has until sunset the next day to inform Saeki whether or not he will surrender to the council, and all of his allies are eager to find out what his plan is. Several seek an audience with Toranaga throughout the next day leading up to the deadline, hoping for one last chance to bend his ear before a potentially bloody fight breaks out.

Buntaro (Shinnosuke Abe) asks for permission to kill Blackthorne because he doesn’t like the way he looks at Mariko (Anna Sawai). However, in order to kill Blackthorne for accusations of adultery with his wife, he would also have to publicly accuse Mariko and kill her as well. Buntaro doesn’t want to do this, so he leaves distraught. Mariko, still desperate to join her father in death, then begs Toranaga to end her suffering before they’re forced to leave for Osaka, which he also refuses.

The proprietor of the Willow World, Gin (Yuko Miyamoto) also cashes in her “stick of time” that was promised in exchange for her courtesans’ services during Saeki’s stay in town. During her brief time, she asks for a brighter future for her and other courtesans, believing, despite the imminent threat of Toranaga’s death, that he has a few tricks left up his sleeve.