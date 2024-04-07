Shogun Episode 8 Release Time and Recap
Here's everything you need to know before watching Shogun episode 8, including when and where to watch.
This article contains spoilers through Shogun episode 7.
FX’s Shōgun is a masterclass in building tension as lines continue to be drawn between Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), Lord Ishido (Takehiro Hira), the other ruling Regents of Japan, and their respective allies. No longer able to play both sides, Lord Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano) finally goes all-in on his allegiance to Toranaga as they prepare for an all-out assault on Osaka, which they dub Crimson Sky.
There’s clearly some unresolved family drama going on as well, because Toranaga’s brother Saeki (Eita Okuno) comes to Izu and seems to almost immediately betray him, revealing that he’s been offered a position as Regent in exchange for bringing his brother back to Osaka. Meanwhile Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) really just wants his ship back.
Here’s everything you need to know before episode 8 of Shōgun, including where to watch and a full recap of episode 7.
When and Where Will Shogun Episode 8 Be Available to Watch?
Shōgun episode 8 “Abyss of Life” will be available to watch in the U.S. at 12 a.m. ET Tuesday, April 9 for Hulu subscribers. Those with cable or a live TV subscription can catch the broadcast airing of episode 8 on FX at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT Tuesday April 9.
For UK viewers, Shōgun episode 8 will be available on Disney+ for subscribers beginning at 5 a.m. GMT Tuesday April 9.
Shogun Episode 7 Recap
Desperate for manpower to aid in a potential attack on Osaka after losing so many of his own in an earthquake, Lord Toranaga seeks the help of his half-brother Saeki and his army. Toranaga treats his brother to a night of good food and drink, but they don’t make it through before Saeki reveals that he’s been sent by Ishido to bring Toranaga and his loyalists back to Osaka to face judgment.
Toranaga has until sunset the next day to inform Saeki whether or not he will surrender to the council, and all of his allies are eager to find out what his plan is. Several seek an audience with Toranaga throughout the next day leading up to the deadline, hoping for one last chance to bend his ear before a potentially bloody fight breaks out.
Buntaro (Shinnosuke Abe) asks for permission to kill Blackthorne because he doesn’t like the way he looks at Mariko (Anna Sawai). However, in order to kill Blackthorne for accusations of adultery with his wife, he would also have to publicly accuse Mariko and kill her as well. Buntaro doesn’t want to do this, so he leaves distraught. Mariko, still desperate to join her father in death, then begs Toranaga to end her suffering before they’re forced to leave for Osaka, which he also refuses.
The proprietor of the Willow World, Gin (Yuko Miyamoto) also cashes in her “stick of time” that was promised in exchange for her courtesans’ services during Saeki’s stay in town. During her brief time, she asks for a brighter future for her and other courtesans, believing, despite the imminent threat of Toranaga’s death, that he has a few tricks left up his sleeve.
Blackthorne is still unable to access his ship, and spends a lot of this episode looking at it longingly. Yabushige comes up to him on the shore and challenges him to a sword fight, trying to teach him how to properly wield the weapon. Buntaro seizes this opportunity to hold a blade to Blackthorne’s throat, before remembering his duty and leaving the sailor mostly unscathed.
When the deadline finally rolls around, Toranaga and his allies gather, only for Toranaga to officially surrender to his brother and agree to make the journey back to Osaka. Blackthorne is enraged by this, and storms out of the tent, urging Yabushige and Toranga’s young son Nagakado (Yuki Kura) to not take this death lying down.
Nagakado, who has spent the last 24 hours enraged by this injustice done to his father by his own brother, decides to take matters into his own hands. With the help of Kiku (Yuka Kouri), Nagakado sneaks into the Willow World and tries to kill Saeki while he’s compromised. But instead of becoming the hero he so desperately wants to be, Nagakado slips in the rain chasing after Saeki and dies after hitting his head on a rock.