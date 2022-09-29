She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 Review – The Retreat

To be fair, I’m not sure how I feel about having Jen work out such deep emotional stuff with a group of strange men she doesn’t know—particularly one who physically attacked her like three weeks ago—versus, say, giving Nikki or Pug or even Mallory a call to go get messy over drinks about it. But, the weirdo combination of attendees at Blonsky’s workshop is actually strangely charming, full of the sort of off-brand characters this show was essentially made to highlight: Man-Bull, El Águila, Porcupine, and Saracen, who may or may not actually even be a vampire.

Like last week’s introduction of Mr. Immortal, these characters work because they’re not particularly capable of carrying stories on their own, but they are interesting enough that you won’t mind seeing them again at some point when they inevitably show up at GLK&H’s office for whatever reason. (And, in this particular instance they actually do provide some necessary perspective on Jen’s journey, if only because they share at least some aspects of her dual nature.)

I don’t know that I fully believe that Jen would feel the need to take advice from these dudes let alone unburden her soul to them in the way that she does, but their group therapy sequence is genuinely funny, so I’m willing to forgive a lot. (Porcupine immediately being ready to kill Josh as soon as Jen stops talking? We stan.) That Jen’s arc this season is clearly about finding a way to reconcile the two halves of herself now that she’s a superhero makes sense, and it’s certainly something that recent episodes have kept circling back to in various ways. How she ultimately comes to accept the She-Hulk side of herself will probably be the work of a lifetime, but the show does actually deserve kudos for not having it be the sort of problem that’s easily solved in an episode or two.

Like much of She-Hulk, “The Retreat” also has some interesting things to say about dating as a woman in your 30s: The unspoken etiquette of texting, the awkward question of how to behave after spending a night with someone new, the fact that ghosting is legitimately something grown men seem to feel fine with doing nowadays. Unfortunately, this episode also comes with the sort of gross twist that I’m not sure this series is equipped to really deal with.

The episode ends with a flashback to the night Josh and Jen spent together, revealing that his interest in her came with underhanded motives attached. He sneaks out while she sleeps, but not before cloning the contents of her phone and texting “HulkKing” a series of emojis that imply he was definitely successful in acquiring some of Jen’s blood.

The fact that Josh turns out to be a dirtbag probably won’t surprise a lot of viewers—I suspect many people (read: women) probably had him pegged as too good to be true during last week’s wedding episode—but the twist that he is an operative sent to seduce Jen by some nefarious third party is a next-level gut-punch. The fact that he’s also taking non-consensual photos of her sleeping naked is just the icing on the cake of creepiness.