Severance Season 2 Trailer Introduces a New Crop of Lumon Employees
The long-awaited Severance season 2 trailer has arrived! But how much does Mark remember in this apparent reset?
“Welcome back, Mark S!” says Milchick (Tramell Tillman) in the Severance season 2 trailer, sharply dressed in a blue blazer and turtleneck. “It’s been a minute.”
You can say that again!
It’s been two-and-a-half years since the shocking season 1 finale of Severance, one of Apple TV+’s most beloved genre shows, and the first trailer, crazy camera moves aside, is almost as head-spinning as the many twists viewers were left with back in 2022. Adam Scott’s Mark is almost a proxy for the show’s audience struggling to remember where things left off, particularly when he says to his strange new office mates, “Who are you people?”
The new crop of nameless Lumon drones features Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development, Search Party), Bob Balaban (Gosford Park, A Mighty Wind), and Stefano Carannante (Blue Bloods). Obviously there were far too many big character moments for the likes of Helly (Britt Lower), Dylan (Zach Cherry), and Irv (John Turturro) for those characters to be replaced altogether. Severance is a show that would be perfectly suited for a reset, but surely Lumon is up to its old tricks in this trailer, trying to fix the mess created by the reintegration experiment at the end of last season. Mark’s new co-workers, we’re guessing, are almost guaranteed to have full memories of Mark having been with them for weeks or more. That’s how these things work!
But the trailer includes some important echoes from Severance season 1: phrases like “We’re not happy; we’re miserable” from Helly and the all-important “She’s alive!” chillingly yelled by Mark reverberate down the hallway as surely as they must resonate in Mark’s fractured memories, reminding viewers of the meager messages the innies were able to communicate to the larger world during their “outie outing” in the finale.
Other than the apparent ruse perpetrated in the Lumon offices during the Severance season 2 trailer, the only other visuals give little information about what’s to come. A watermelon in the shape of Irv’s head? Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) standing in an empty conference room? Dylan sitting across from his near twin? These are just snippets to entice fans, devoid of even the slightest spoiler.
We do get one key bit of important information, however: a premiere date. The screen reads, “Return to the office January 17, 2025,” and Apple TV+ can rest assured — we will! Oh, we will! After all, what’s a few more months?