Brett Goldstein’s Shrinking Season 2 Role Isn’t Just Another Roy Kent

“When we pitched the show, we knew that character was going to be a major catalyst in the second year,” Lawrence tells Den of Geek. “We didn’t know who would play it, so we talked to a lot of really cool actors.”

It turns out that the right actor was under Shrinking‘s nose the whole time, or more accurately: in its writers’ room. If we had a nickel for every time Brett Goldstein began a Bill Lawrence-produced show as a writer before moving in front of the camera, we’d have 10 cents and counting. That’s because, of course, Goldstein got started on Ted Lasso as a writer before getting the nod to play cranky, aging footballer Roy Kent.

Goldstein’s work as Roy Kent proved to be iconic, netting the actor much acclaim and many awards, including two Outstanding Supporting Actor wins at the Emmys. The role was so iconic, in fact, that even the man who had a hand in creating it had a hard time seeing Goldstein as anything other than Roy.

“I didn’t see it at first,” Lawrence says. “I was like ‘What do you mean? He’s the angry, gruff guy. He’s Roy Kent!’ I’m a TV writer, by the way. The fact that I fell prey to believing someone was their character is so bad. It’s so annoying to me.”

Thankfully, Segel saw the vision even when Lawrence didn’t. Now he gets to spend the second season of Shrinking acting alongside his series co-creator, co-writer, and co-star.

“Man, he’s my really good friend,” Segel says. “I admire him, I respect him, and I look up to him. We had to do some really intimate, hard scenes. It was an honor.”