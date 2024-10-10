Slow Horses Hinted at Season 4 Twist in Tube Poster Easter Eggs

The fictional genealogy service poster is illustrated with the famous “March of Progress” image of humans evolving from great apes, and the tagline: “What’s Your Story?”, and hangs next to a poster for Hamlet decorated with a skull and described as “A Ben Taylor production”. (No such theatre producer or director appears to exist by that name, but a poster-designing artist does – perhaps a coincidence, perhaps not.) They both appear at a point in the season when the audience has enough info to piece together season four’s big plot twist: the fact that Frank Harkness, the villain River Cartwright encountered in France, is River’s biological father.

30 years earlier, River’s mother had been used by the rogue CIA agent, seduced and impregnated, so that Frank could trade her back to her father – MI5 bigwig David Cartwright – in exchange for valuable assets.

In that light, the posters’ thematic relevance becomes clear: ancestral origins and Shakespeare’s most famous play about father-son power dynamics? It’s River’s season four story.

That scene isn’t the first time we’ve seen an ad for the (fictional, as far as we can work out) King’s Cross Winter Art Fair either. In episode three, Jackson Lamb’s stolen Hackney cab drove by a bus advertising the same event. As well as setting the early-January scene, the poster teases the site of River and Frank’s dramatic finale meet-up at Granary Square, King’s Cross, and the chase through the train station.

It’s not the first time that Slow Horses’ art team have used a London bus ad to inform their story. In episode two of season four, Kristin Scott Thomas’ character Taverner takes her new boss Claude Whelan onto the top deck of a bus to have an unobserved conversation. That bus sports an ad for a fictional exhibition on “Great Leaders” with the tagline “500 Years of Defining Authority”. The satirical dig at Whelan is clear – the character is anything but a great leader, and the latest in a long line of real-world underperforming and self-serving politicians promoted far above their abilities. Illustrating that exhibition is what looks like a Holbein portrait of King Henry VIII – a man whose personal weakness and vicissitudes threw England into divided chaos -, and perhaps intended as another swipe at some of Henry’s more recent political counterparts in the real world.

While we’re spotting season four background details, it’s worth pointing out a difficult-to-see cameo but one officially confirmed here from Mick Herron, author of the Slow Horses books on which the series is based. Joining Herron’s season three cameo in a Chinese restaurant scene is this one in which Herron and his partner flag down a taxi outside the fictional Orianne Hotel – the swish new palace that now occupies the site of old HQ from David Cartwright’s days.