The Original Hocus Pocus Has the Greatest Halloween Party in Movie History

With Hocus Pocus 2 hitting Disney+, a whole new generation will be introduced to the wicked Sanderson Sisters running amok in Salem, Massachusetts this Halloween. And one of the most iconic scenes in the Halloween staple is that dance sequence. You know the one: When Winifred Sanderson, played by the formidable Bette Midler, takes the stage at the town’s Halloween party in city hall and performs a version of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ “I Put A Spell on You,” leaving the majority of the adult residents in a state of hypnosis whereby they are set to dance until they die.

Despite clocking in at under five minutes long, the scene is so memorable that Hocus Pocus 2 will attempt to recreate the magic of the original, this time with Midler’s Winifred Sanderson performing a rendition of Blondie’s “One Way Or Another.” But can it live up to what came before? Because the scene in the original Hocus Pocus is the greatest Halloween party in movie history…

“I Put a Spell on You” Almost Didn’t Happen

What is it about this scene in particular that is so utterly unforgettable? Intriguingly, the scene wasn’t even originally part of the script. Writer and producer David Kirschner wasn’t a fan of the idea when Walt Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg told him there was going to be a musical number in the middle of the film.

“When Jeffrey said they were going to do a musical in the center, put a big song for Bette Midler in the middle of this, I said you can’t do that, this is an adventure story, every minute means something and here they’re going to just burst into song? And he said, ‘No, we are going to come up with something that makes the song a device that is part of the story,’” Kirschner admitted to the Disney Coast to Coast podcast.