Rick and Morty Faces Its Fears: Season 7 Episode 10 Explained

“Fear No Mort” is very plainly an important episode for Rick and Morty. That’s evidenced not only by its status as the first post-Roiland season finale but also by the Fear Hole’s sneaky central billing on the season 7 poster this whole time (look at the bottom).

Given the episode’s importance, we were able to chat with Rick and Morty executive producers Scott Marder and Steve Levy and performers Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, about how the whole thing came together and what it all means.

According to both Marder and Levy, much of the episode’s inception and successful execution can be credited to staff writer Heather Anne Campbell, who has written for the show since season 6 after previous stints on Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Saturday Night Live.

“One of the best all-around writers I’ve ever worked with,” Marder says of Campbell. “She taps into Rick and [Dan] Harmon. She’s got the same point of view as them in real life and her ideas come from a really dark spot. A lot of them have a Black Mirror sort of vibe to them. She felt like she had a cool standalone that helped us explore fear but also gave us a taste of a relationship that we’ve never really seen on-screen.”

The relationship Marder refers to is, of course, that between Rick Sanchez and his dearly departed wife Diane. As fans previously learned, it was the loss of Diane that set Rick down the path of both multiverse exploration and gleeful self destruction. Still, it wasn’t until the Fear Hole (Note: That’s just what we’re going to be calling it from now on. You’re gonna have to get used to it.) that the show actually had a chance to manifest Diane and delve into what made their relationship work.

“All we’ve seen of Rick’s relationship is that tiny little blip in the garage,” Marder says, referring to the moment Diane was killed. “This [episode] was kind of this whole magical fairy tale that gives Rick the opportunity to be with a loved one while still moving the story forward. [Diane] is the sort of spiritual center and spine this season. She’s the reason that Rick’s been doing everything for.”