15 Best Rick and Morty Episodes

Upon returning home, they realize that Summer (Spencer Grammer) was in fact with them, and they left her with whatever is left of the Glorzo. It turns out that when the three of them first arrived on the asteroid and found the Glorzo eggs, Summer was spared because she had a toothpick in her mouth (if only the crew of the Nostromo had been so wise). They go back to rescue Summer and discover that not only is she the one who inspired the Glorzo to industrialize and evolve beyond their short “find a host, shit an egg” life span, but she is also revered as a God among them.

While this episode may not be as memorable as others on this list, it is a solid tribute to classic sci-fi and a reminder that Summer is a lot smarter and more resourceful than she’s often given credit for.

14. Season 2 Episode 7: Big Trouble in Little Sanchez

This season 2 episode sees Rick transfer his consciousness into a teen version of himself as a convoluted way to spend more time with Summer and Morty. Because of course Rick could never just outright admit that he enjoys spending quality time with his grandkids, there has to be a reason that coincidentally allows him to show how smart he is. In this case, Rick starts this journey because Summer and Morty believe that their gym teacher, Coach Feratu, is a vampire. While that subplot wraps up rather quickly, Rick keeps finding excuses to stay as Tiny Rick. As his true form starts to decay in the vat his body is kept in, Tiny Rick does what most youths do and uses music to convey his existential dilemma – does he stay in this form and continue to feel the excitement of his newfound youth, or does he return to his true form and the responsibilities that come with it?

Meanwhile, Beth (Sarah Chalke) and Jerry (Chris Parnell) are trying intergalactic couples therapy to help with their marriage issues. This facility creates physical manifestations of how couples see each other, and it turns out that Beth and Jerry’s toxic perceptions of each other are strong enough to attempt a planet takeover. But this isn’t just another opportunity to poke fun at how useless Jerry is (although the fact that Beth sees him as a codependent worm is pretty hilarious). Ultimately, this B plot gives us insight into their relationship and reminds us that the person we’ve created in our head isn’t always the same as the person in front of us.

13. Season 3 Episode 7: The Ricklantis Mixup

We first see a small glimpse of the Citadel of Ricks in the season 1 episode “Close Rick-counters of the Rick Kind,” but it isn’t until season 3 that we finally get a true look at how this society, made up entirely of Ricks and Mortys from different dimensions, operates. In this episode we see a presidential campaign with a Morty as the shocking frontrunner, a fresh-faced Rick become the partner of a jaded Cop Morty, a group of Mortys in a coming-of-age story reminiscent of Stand by Me, and a bitter Rick taking the Simple Rick’s wafer factory hostage after being passed over for a promotion.

Not only does this episode show us just how dysfunctional a society made up entirely of Rick and Morty is, but it also shows us what happens to the Evil Morty we meet in the same season 1 episode that introduces the Citadel. Even though Rick and Morty’s primarily episodic format works really well for the show, it’s always nice to see little threads that connect across seasons, especially in an episode not focused on the primary Rick and Morty that we usually see.