Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 10 Review: Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 10

Nobody is going to believe me, but I actually had one more paragraph at the end of my review last week in which I worried there’d be a reveal in this week’s finale that would render how nice Rick had been to Morty entirely moot and make me look like an idiot. Unfortunately, I removed said paragraph because I felt my review would “read better” and now I’ve lost the staggering amount of credibility I’d built up with the Rick and Morty fanbase! This is the worst day of my life! Luckily, there’s a silver lining as “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation” is a fantastic season finale!

Now, in fairness to me, the reveal that Rick has been uncharacteristically 22% nicer because Rick replaced himself with a robot that’s programmed to be 22% nicer isn’t actually rendered entirely moot because, as the robot puts it, because Rick built him to make Morty happier, anything the robot does is technically something Rick has also done. Further, the reason Rick built the robot in the first place was because he truly was hurt by Morty calling him boring in the previous episode. Rick does care about his relationship with his grandson and has a desire to improve in his family’s estimation of him. He just dealt with it in a dysfunctional, sciencey way. Rick has grown, but in a roundabout fashion that is very classically him.

Learning that this nicer Rick is a robot while the real Rick has cooped himself up in a subterranean level of his lab also results in some great story threads. The progression of the plot has a really organic feel to it as we follow the arcs of Robot Rick, Real Rick, and the President as they weave in and out of each other’s paths, culminating in a satisfying, Star Wars-influenced showdown. Robot Rick’s arc is especially clever as he goes from following his programming to be kinder to his family and not admit he’s a robot to feeling guilty for deceiving his family and wanting to admit he’s a robot to wanting to die to be free of the shame of disappointing his family.