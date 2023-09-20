Reservation Dogs Makes the Perfect Choice to Play Elora’s Dad

Well that promise comes to fruition in Reservation Dogs‘ penultimate episode fittingly-named “Elora’s Dad.” Elora does meet her father and he is indeed played by a famous white guy in his 50s. Most importantly, however, the show finds the best possible actor for the job.

If you’re jonesing to find out who Reservation Dogs tapped to play the mysterious Rick Miller, allow us to remove all suspense right now. It’s Ethan Hawke. You may know Ethan Hawke from … well, basically having one of the most impressive acting resumes of his generation. His breakthrough performance was as Todd Anderson in Dead Poets Society. He went on to become a frequent collaborator with acclaimed indie director Richard Linklater in films like Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, Before Midnight, and Boyhood. He’s also been in First Reformed, Training Day, The Northman, and more. He was in Gattaca. Freaking Gattaca, people!

“Elora’s Dad” (written by Jacobs and directed by showrunner Sterlin Harjo) requires little set up, which allows Hawke to get to work quickly. Thanks to the episode 4 reveal of Rick’s name, we knew that a reunion with her father was dramatically inevitable for Elora. What we couldn’t have guessed, however, is how innocuous the inciting event for doing so is. Elora doesn’t seek out Rick for any vague notions of closure or connection – she simply needs his signature on a piece of paper. She’s choosing to defy the odds as a high school dropout by attending college (notably to study something involving mental health, which reminds us once again of the trauma she endured discovering Daniel’s body). To do so, she needs to retrieve her father’s financial information for scholarship purposes. Once Elora sets out to find Rick, she encounters him almost immediately. It’s not like he’s been hiding – this whole time he’s been off living a parallel life in a town within the confines of the same state.

“Elora’s Dad” is a riveting experience for what is basically a conversation between two people in three different settings – first a diner, then a kitchen table, and finally a short walk to a bus stop that somehow feels miles away. Despite being a reunited father and daughter, Elora and Rick don’t have anything particularly interesting to say to each other.

Rick claims he wasn’t a part of Elora’s life for pretty much the reasons you’d expect: they were young, he wasn’t ready, the accident changed everything, etc. Elora, for her part, seems uncomfortably aware of the fact that she’s meeting a fellow adult peer and not a family member. She even comments on the fact that they barely looking alike, which might be the show cleverly lamp-shading the fact that even though Hawke was the best actor for the role, he really looks nothing like Jacobs.

Mismatched father-daughter appearances aside, the conversations that make up the back half “Elora’s Dad” are achingly, breathtakingly real. They’re real because they’re profound, yet mundane. Both Rick and Elora are aware that something big is happening here. The parent-child bond is dramatically acute stuff – almost supernaturally so. Fatherhood and daughterhood invoke collective archetypes as much as they represent flesh and blood people. This is a concept that the show excels in exploring. After all, as Cheese’s grandmother Irene once mumbled in the backseat of a car while high: “Our societies are a lot stronger when there are elders and there are children.” And yet, here is Elora: without an elder and still strong all the same.