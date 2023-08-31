Reservation Dogs Makes an Already Classic Episode Even Better

Those watching Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 5 “House Made of Bongs” on Aug. 23, 2023 had no reason to believe that it would merely the first part of a whole. This flashback episode rewound the show’s setting to the 1970s to tell the origin story of how wayward Rez Dog Maximus (Isaac Arellanes) dropped some acid, met a Star Person, and drifted away from his community to become a mentally ill alien-seeking conspiracist on the outskirts of town.

As we wrote about over here, that episode was one of the best installments of this excellent show’s run thus far. It didn’t serve as merely an explainer for how one kid from Okern, Oklahoma lost his way but a deeply empathetic parable about how fear, doubt, and pain can complicate the human need for community. By the time credits rolled on the otherwise-sunny Dazed and Confused homage, “House Made of Bongs” felt like a tragic ending for poor Maximus’s story.

But here’s the thing about endings, tragic or otherwise – until the sun collapses and swallows Earth whole, there’s really no such thing as an ending. Or, to paraphrase one of my favorite lines in TV history: “It only ends once. Anything that happens before that is just progress.”

That progress comes in Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 6 “Frankfurter Sandwich,” the almost equally great second half of full story that began with “House Made of Bongs.” In fact, according to both episodes’ director Blackhorse Lowe, episode 6 was filmed first.

“We were out there just west of Tulsa in a place called Sand Springs. It was 100 degrees with humidity. Dealing with mud, bugs, and heat – we did the best we could,” Lowe says. “It’s a beautiful thing though that one (episode) parallels with the other. It’s a perfect combination of comedy and tragedy and sadness.”

Just as one of the final lines in episode 5 finds an excited Maximus rejecting his actual relatives by telling them the aliens are their real “relatives”, episode 6 opens with Cheese Williams’ (Lane Factor) adopted grandmother Irene (Casey Camp-Horinek) telling him that “Your relatives are at the door. They want to take you out for hamburgers.”