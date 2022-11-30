The Internet Still Hates Chris Pratt as Mario in the New Trailer

Once upon a time, animated movies did not rely on big name celebrities and movie stars to fill out its voice acting ranks. Who but the most diehard Disney fans—or Broadway aficionados—knows for instance that Jodie Benson is the voice of Ariel in The Little Mermaid? That Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd were voiced by the same guy? That Walt Disney paid Adriana Caselotti little better than scale for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and didn’t even credit her for her work?!

Those days are long gone, as the latest The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer just reminded us. The movie is a virtual who’s who of movie star talent circa the early 2020s: Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi… and Chris Pratt as Mario. With the exception of Black, none of the hired actors are doing much to disguise their recognizable cadences in the new trailer, but only one has earned the ire of the internet: and it’s once again Chris Pratt.

Despite starring in some of the biggest movies of the last decade, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War, and the Jurassic World movies, Pratt remains a contentious figure to some on social media. And the fact he’s done little in the way of replicating the iconic work of voice actor Charles Martinett, who has voiced Mario and Luigi in nearly every Nintendo game since Super Mario 64 in 1996, or to sound like anything other than the guy who “tames raptors” in billion-dollar blockbusters has left Twitter aghast. Below are some of the most pained reactions.

One Twitter user for instance, lamented in a viral post that “EVERYONE ELSE” (capitalization theirs) in the voice will be forced to carry the movie for Pratt…