Raw Milk, Jaywalking and Cuban Cigars: US Laws That Puzzle Sitcom Viewers in the UK

Illegal ‘Raw’ Milk… as seen in Schitt’s Creek

Bet you didn’t think you’d read the words “cow-share agreement” today, but get ready, it’s coming. At the start of (Canadian-made but vaguely US-set comedy) Schitt’s Creek, Johnny Rose is seeking any opportunity to reclimb the ladder after losing his millions and being reduced to living in the backwater US town he once bought as a joke. In season two episode eight ‘Milk Money’, Johnny seizes on a scheme to make a buck in the raw milk trade. It’s illegal to sell, but apparently fetches a pretty penny. The plan is messed up when his daughter Alexis over-orders and they’re stopped by the police, who make them dispose of every illicit drop.

As long as it’s not in retail shops, citizens of every country in the UK bar Scotland (the sensible one in the family) are allowed to buy and sell unpasteurised milk filled with potentially lethal bacteria from farmers’ markets and specialist dairies, as their inalienable right. (What Schitt’s Creek doesn’t tell you is that the legal status of raw milk varies from state to state in the US. It’s only technically illegal to sell it over state lines, and it’s widely permitted for pet feed and under cow-share agreements. So now you know.)

See also: Portlandia season 5, episode 3 ‘Healthcare’

Needing health insurance for medical treatment… as seen in Scrubs (and everywhere)

When it comes to healthcare in the UK, we really don’t know we’re born. And thanks to the NHS, when we are born, our parents don’t take a hefty bill home from the hospital along with the baby. Thanks to Aneurin Bevan et al, our National Insurance contributions go towards a healthcare service that’s free at the point of delivery, meaning that we’ll never end up like Joey from Friends in ‘The One Where Joey Loses His Health Insurance’ needing to drum up work while bent double in pain from a hernia because we can’t otherwise cover the hospital fees. It’s all made clear in season one Scrubs episode ‘My Two Dads’, when JD falls out with Dr Cox after correcting a ‘mistake’ Dr Cox made by assigning medical tests to a dead patient. It wasn’t a mistake, but a well-meaning form of fraud that would let Cox treat an uninsured patient who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford the care.

See also: Friends season 6 episode 4 ‘The One Where Joey Loses His Health Insurance’

Jaywalking… as seen in The Big Bang Theory

Apparently in the real world, jaywalking isn’t as big a deal as it’s made out to be on American TV (and the rules vary from state to state), but still, to UK viewers, the idea that you can be fined or even arrested for crossing a road outside the designated crossing zone is wild. Sheldon explains in The Big Bang Theory season nine episode ‘The Big Bear Precipitation’ that a police officer once witnessed him jaywalking but failed to do anything (prompting Sheldon to taunt him until he was arrested, as is good and proper). Who even is Jay anyway? What a world.