Quiet on Set Episode 5: Nickelodeon Doc Release Time and Where to Stream

The harrowing docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV has shed a light on the abuse and mistreatment suffered by many child stars working for Nickelodeon, specifically those on shows run by Dan Schneider, the producer of All That and The Amanda Show.

The first four episodes featured testimonials from former child stars who worked on shows produced by Schneider, including Drake Bell, Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Christopher Hearne, and Katrina Johnson. They talked bravely about the toxic work environment they experienced as children, and the abuse that many of them suffered from the adults they worked with.

Episode 5 will feature a different format from the others, with journalist Soledad O’Brien leading an interview with Bell, Samuels, Hearne, Hearne’s mother Tracey Brown, as well as former All That cast member Shane Lyons, who is appearing in the docuseries for the first time. O’Brien is set to lead a conversation between them where they talk about the previous episodes as well as how to make the industry safer for children.

Here’s what you need to know about Episode 5 of Quiet on Set.