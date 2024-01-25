Queer Eye: The Essential Episodes of Netflix’s Tear-Jerker

Season 4 Episode 2: Disabled But Not Really

Season 4 episode “Disabled But Not Really” introduces the Fab Five to the amazingly charismatic and resilient Wesley. Wheelchair-bound after a traumatic injury, Wesley’s circumstances brings out the best of the experts. Bobby helps craft a more accessible home and Karamo, pulling up from half court, actually arranges a healing get-together between Wesley and the man who shot him.

Season 5 Epsiode 1: Preaching Out Loud

As gay men who grew up in challenging, often intolerant circumstances, the Fab Five sometimes express complicated feelings when it comes to religion. None more so than poor Bobby Berk, who experienced severe trauma from his Christian upbringing. It was so severe in fact that he nearly refused to do the church makeover in the season 2 premiere (which was something that the show’s producers sprung on him in a pretty not chill way). By the time the fifth season rolls around, the show is better able to approach the complicated feelings that faith brings up for its cast. Here, they are even able to help Noah, a Lutheran pastor who is trying to reconcile his sexual identity with his religious creed.

Season 6 Episode 7: Snow White of Central Texas

Queer Eye frequently likes to help those help others, even if they can’t help themselves. That is the case with season 6 installment “Snow White of Central Texas.” The hero this time around is Jamie, an absolute saint of a woman who opened a ranch of rescue animals that children with disabilities can visit for emotional healing. Fans are blown away by Jamie’s selflessness and really hope she takes the gang’s self-care message to heart.

Season 7 Episode 1: Queer Eye for the Lambda Chi

Occasionally, Queer Eye will spend an episode making over an institution rather than just a single person. Our favorite example of this comes from the season 7 premiere in which the Fab Five attempts to whip the University of New Orelans’ chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha into shape. This episode is great for all the usual reasons (breakthroughs, weeping, brotherhood, etc.) but I’ll forever remember it for the fraternity’s building password being “BOOBS” and their calendar being set to “Augussy.”

Season 8 Episode 5: The Flying Nun

Season 8 is a both a return to New Orleans and a return to form for Queer Eye. Most of the season’s six episodes are gems but the best is undoubtedly “The Flying Nun.” This time around the crew meets up with Allison, a bubbly former nun who is trying to figure out her sex life outside of the habit. Really Allison is just very giggly, kind, and charitable and we wish her all the best.

All eight seasons of Queer Eye are available to stream on Netflix now.