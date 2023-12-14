Quantum Leap’s New Love Story Raises a Big Question

To head off the most obvious theory, no, Hannah is not a leaper. Ian (Mason Alexander Park) confirms this and Jenn (Nanrisa Lee) confirmed in an earlier episode she wasn’t detecting any “quantum anomaly’s” around Hannah. So what’s the deal? There have been some references in the show itself where the characters question why the Quantum accelerator keeps having them meet but there’s a much bigger element no one has picked up on yet.

Ben and Hannah have met up every six years. 1949, 1955, and 1961. Why six years specifically? Is this just a coincidence? Nothing like this has ever happened in Quantum Leap, new and old series, with specific lengths of time between meeting the same person across leaps. We’ll have to see if this keeps happening because if it does, even if Hannah isn’t a leaper, something is controlling the two running into each other.

More suspect is how oddly chill Hannah is around Ben. In “Nomad” she casually walks up to the person Ben leaped into and asks, “Ben, is that you?” She mentions she’s asked people that same question a lot over the past six years, yet she asks it perfectly calmly. Wouldn’t after six years she start to lose hope? Or become more desperate? And why does she clock Ben after just glancing at him and not suspect every single person around her? Sure this could be magical sci-fi romance “intuition” but it’s still odd.

It is good that we learn she hasn’t simply spent the last six years looking for Ben. Since “Secret History” she got her PhD, works in a lab, and consults with the US government. Yet she seems extremely dead-set on being with Ben, even if, as she puts it, “I’ll be lucky if I get to spend one week with you over the course of my life. One magical week.”

Okay, yes, it is a miracle to her that she’s getting to be with a time traveler. Hannah’s first appearance in “Closure Encounters” established she’d always wanted to be a scientist but also… You see this guy three times and you’re ready to devote your LIFE to him? She even speculates that there has to be a reason this is all happening.

“Maybe I’m your home.”