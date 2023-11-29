The new Quantum Leap cameo Scott Bakula turned down.

Just before the new series premiered, Bakula took to social media to address rumors after his lack of involvement in the new series. He stated, “I have no connection with the new show” and that, before the first pilot was shot, “a script was sent to me because the character of Sam Beckett was in it.”

He diplomatically doesn’t state what his reaction to the script was, only that, “It was a very difficult decision to pass on the project.” Bakula did wish the new series well however, saying, “I am crossing my fingers that this new cast and crew are lucky enough to tap into the magic that propelled the original Quantum Leap into the hearts and minds of generations past and present.”

Knowing that Bakula had read a script for the new series, it’s easy enough to piece together that he had read the scene that we detailed above. While we don’t know for sure why he said no to it, there are a few distinct possibilities.

The first and easiest to believe is that the then recent passing of co-star Dean Stockwell made Bakula not feel right about returning to the series without him.

The second is that, in March of 2022, two months after the Quantum Leap pilot script had been sent to him, he signed up to star in and executive produce a pilot for an NBC series that was later not picked up. He may have just not had the bandwidth to handle also being on Quantum Leap at that time.

The third? He may have read the small cameo and decided it just wasn’t for him. Maybe it’s not how he would have wanted to officially return to the role of Sam.