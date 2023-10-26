Did the New Quantum Leap Confirm Sam Can Never Go Home?

Arguments about this topic have leapt back and forth among fans for years and the new Quantum Leap series only strengthened them. Maybe this series would finally bring Sam home! Even if Scott Bakula didn’t appear, perhaps we could at least get a mention that Sam got back where he started. That hasn’t happened as of yet, but season 2 episode 4, “The Lonely Hearts Club” does address it.

Government auditor Tom Westfall (Peter Gadiot) and Magic (Ernie Hudson) discuss the Quantum Leap accelerator, a piece of the technology that was used to leap both Sam and Ben (Raymond Lee) in time. Tom lays out a theory of why they couldn’t get both Sam and Ben home right away.

“In both cases our assumption was something went wrong (with the accelerator) and if we can fix it, one, or both of them, could come home.”

This line no doubt sent chills up fans’ spines. Sam? Coming home? Could it be possible? Magic confirms this is the Project’s goal but Tom doesn’t think it’s possible. He wonders if the engine that is driving Quantum Leap isn’t hardware. It’s “sacrifice.” As he explains to Magic,

“What if sacrifice is the price we have to pay for change? For 30 years we assumed the technology was broken but what if it has to be a one way trip?”

This sounds far-fetched. How can a concept like sacrifice be driving the leaps? But in the original series there were many theories on what was leaping Sam around. God, time, fate, or “whatever,” were all possible suspects and the series never truly confirmed it one way or the other. Is it so impossible that sacrifice could be part of how leaping works? Magic seems to think so, speculating, “I don’t think (a one way trip) will stop people from leaping. I think some will go even if that’s the cause. There’s something deep down inside of us that strives to do better.”