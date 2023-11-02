Quantum Leap Showrunners Address the Fate of Al

This article contains spoilers for QUANTUM LEAP season 2 episode 5.

When the new Quantum Leap series debuted, a bomb was dropped on longtime fans of the sci-fi series. Al (Dean Stockwell) had died off screen in the years between shows. This of course was done since Stockwell had passed away before the new Quantum Leap had gone into production. Thankfully the character wasn’t forgotten as Al’s wife Beth (Susan Diol) made several appearances in season one which helped provide a wonderful link to the first series.

In the most recent episode of the second season, “One Night in Koreatown,” Beth makes another appearance where it’s confirmed that she and Magic (Ernie Hudson) are in a relationship. A crucial part of what brought them together was, in the years after seemingly losing Ben in time, Magic became an alcoholic. Beth specifically draws a comparison between Magic and Al, stating that what Magic’s going through reminds her of the toll losing Sam (Scott Bakula) had on Al.

Does this mean that Al, after losing Sam in time at the end of the original Quantum Leap series, fell back into his alcoholism? This was a major part of Al’s history in the original series, addressed directly in the season 4 episode “Play Ball.” In that episode Sam recounted the first time he met Al and how he was determined to give him a chance to help with the basis of the Quantum Leap project, despite his problems with drinking. During the original Quantum Leap Al had managed to get his alcoholism under control but did he lose that control after Sam was lost in time?