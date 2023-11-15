New Quantum Leap Showrunners on Fixing the Mistakes of Season 1

“We talked about, if we’re lucky enough to get a season two, how we create a situation where we’re not having to spend so much time talking about mythology, math, the rules of time travel, and what that means. (We wanted to) focus more on character stuff.”

These early conversations paid off massively for the creative team when the series got an early season 2 renewal after only eight episodes had aired of season 1. Production on season 2 began right after season 1 ended so the creative team already had plans in place and were able to hit the ground running in fixing the issues season 1 had.

Season 2 ditches much of the mystery box element that drove the core serialized story of season 1, with Ben no longer on a dedicated mission and now leaping around in time at random. The scenes at the Project also jumped forward three years, allowing the characters there to shed many of their old story lines and start afresh. It helped the show take on a whole new and improved life. The talent of the cast and characters back at the project motivated this change, recalls Gero.

“The whole reason we got rid of Leaper X (and other storylines) was we have such an incredible cast. Those present day stories (in season 1)? All the cast was doing was exposition. So we wanted to move the stories in the present away from the plot and center them more in character. Obviously there’s plot going on, but those stories are way more centered to explore the characters that we have back home. Whether it be Magic’s alcoholism or other elements I can’t get into, there’s stuff coming up that I think is really exciting and it makes those stories really personal instead of just exposition.”

For any problems that Gero had with how the story-lines were set up for season 1, he makes sure to clarify that the original showrunners would have most likely identified the same weaknesses the season had.

“The first season of a TV show is such a unique situation. You’re learning so much, you’re learning about what the show physically can do. You’re learning about the strengths of your actors and you’re learning about the strengths of your own storytelling and its weaknesses. I’m sure (the original showrunners) would have made the same or same-ish corrections.”