Punisher Scene Credited with Getting Daredevil: Born Again “Back on Track”

Jon Bernthal’s return as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again was thrilling for Marvel fans, but it also marked a major turning point for the show behind the scenes. Charlie Cox, who stars as lawyer-turned-vigilante Matt Murdock in the Disney+ series, says that Bernthal’s episode four turn as Frank Castle in Born Again convinced Marvel execs that they were going in the wrong direction with the revived project.

“What I heard was when they were then looking at the show and editing it and putting it together, that scene made it by one day,” Cox said, via ScreenRant. “They showed that scene to some of the high-ups at Disney and Marvel, and they were like, ‘This is great. This is the show we want to make.’”

Cox notes that the incident was “part of the narrative behind shifting direction and continuing what we had done previously, which is, you know, tell a kind of very dark, sinister version of Daredevil.” He also says that Bernthal wrote most of the scene in question. “We are very grateful to him for potentially leading us back on track.”

Daredevil: Born Again faced several significant challenges during its development. After filming much of its first season, the series underwent a major rewrite and reshoot process. Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel exec Sana Amanat previously admitted that the show’s initial direction didn’t align with their vision, leading to extensive changes.