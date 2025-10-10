Daredevil: Born Again Producer Confirms the Return of a Fan Favorite Character

What an emotional journey Daredevil: Born Again was. After initially being told that the revival of the Netflix series would abandon most of that show’s supporting cast, we then learned that Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll were in fact returning as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, only to see Foggy get killed in the first episode. And Marvel‘s not done toying with our emotions yet.

In conversation with EW, Marvel Television and Animation head Brad Winderbaum confirmed that we haven’t seen the last of Henson as Matt Murdock’s best friend. “I can tell you he is in season two,” Winderbaum stated.

Foggy’s return represents just one of several high-profile characters coming back to Hell’s Kitchen for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, as the show will also see Jessica Jones back on the case. Once again portrayed by Krysten Ritter, Jones’s reprise has led some to wonder if Mike Colter and Finn Jones as Luke Cage and Danny “Iron Fist” Rand will come back too.

“The less I say the better,” teased Winderbaum, keeping some things in the dark for now. However, the producer was willing to talk about Jessica’s part in the upcoming show. “Characters can come into his orbit from the greater universe,” Winderbaum explained. “The first and best idea was to bring Krysten back and to have her be part of this resistance that Matt is trying to build in the midst of a lot of obstacles in duress in Fisk’s New York.