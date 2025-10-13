Daredevil: Born Again Producer Teases Matthew Lillard’s Mysterious Character
Daredevil: Born Again season 2 gives Wilson Fisk a new antagonist, to be played by Matthew Lillard.
Thanks to roles such as Stu Macher in Scream, Shaggy in Scooby-Doo, and skydiving enthusiast Bill Hastings in Twin Peaks: The Return, Matthew Lillard has long been a fan-favorite actor. But as much as we respect his acting range, we’re having a hard time imagining how exactly he’ll fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Sure, he squeezed into an animatronic for Five Nights at Freddy’s. But what kind of costume would he squeeze into for Daredevil: Born Again season 2? Turns out, he’s not getting into any costume at all, as Marvel Television and Animation Head Brad Winderbaum shared with EW.
“He plays a character named Mr. Charles,” Winderbaum revealed. Unfortunately, it’s a reveal that raises more questions than it answers. Daredevil’s been around since 1964 and has faced a number of antagonists, including assassins, a guy who has the power of walking on really tall stilts, and, in one instance, a demon-possessed vacuum cleaner. But he’s never, to our recollection, crossed paths with a guy named Mr. Charles.
However, Winderbaum has some details about how this guy fits into the Born Again storyline. “The story is about power. When Wilson Fisk takes over New York, not just as a mayor but as a king in a way, it puts him in a new class of power players on the international stage. Matthew Lillard’s character represents that,” Winderbaum explained.
According to Winderbaum, Mr. Charles will represent a unique threat to Mayor Kingpin. “He’s a bit of a new antagonist on the field, but he’s as influential in many ways as Fisk is,” Winderbaum said. “That power negotiation at a very high level of politics and international diplomacy is also fun to watch. He is dealing with Mr. Charles up here and Daredevil down here for different reasons. So he’s getting squeezed a little bit.”
At this point, a reader may (reasonably) ask, what about Daredevil? Isn’t he supposed to be Fisk’s antagonist? The obvious answer is that Matt will probably spend a good chunk of the next season continuing to gather his resistance army and dodging the NYPD police force, which consists entirely of bad apples and have been ordered to enforce Fisk’s anti-vigilante law.
But the deeper answer might be found in the pages of Marvel Comics. As many know, Born Again is the name of a classic Daredevil storyline from 1986. Part of Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s groundbreaking work on the series, Born Again involves a drug addicted Karen Page (she’s a veeeerrrry different character in the comics) selling Daredevil’s secret identity to Kingpin, who then systematically destroys Matt Murdock’s life.
That story was more or less adapted to the third season of the Netflix series. Instead, the second season of Born Again sure sounds a lot like the comic book storyline Last Rites from 1991, written Al Milgrom and penciled by Mark Bagley. Last Rites sees Matt getting revenge against the Kingpin by turning the tables, and systemically taking apart Fisk’s life.
If season 2 of Born Again is using Last Rites as a guide, then Mr. Charles could give Lillard a character to play who’s just as memorable as anyone from Scream or Scooby-Doo.
Daredevil: Born Again season 2 streams on Disney+ on March 4, 2026.