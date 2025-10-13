Daredevil: Born Again Producer Teases Matthew Lillard’s Mysterious Character

Thanks to roles such as Stu Macher in Scream, Shaggy in Scooby-Doo, and skydiving enthusiast Bill Hastings in Twin Peaks: The Return, Matthew Lillard has long been a fan-favorite actor. But as much as we respect his acting range, we’re having a hard time imagining how exactly he’ll fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sure, he squeezed into an animatronic for Five Nights at Freddy’s. But what kind of costume would he squeeze into for Daredevil: Born Again season 2? Turns out, he’s not getting into any costume at all, as Marvel Television and Animation Head Brad Winderbaum shared with EW.

“He plays a character named Mr. Charles,” Winderbaum revealed. Unfortunately, it’s a reveal that raises more questions than it answers. Daredevil’s been around since 1964 and has faced a number of antagonists, including assassins, a guy who has the power of walking on really tall stilts, and, in one instance, a demon-possessed vacuum cleaner. But he’s never, to our recollection, crossed paths with a guy named Mr. Charles.

However, Winderbaum has some details about how this guy fits into the Born Again storyline. “The story is about power. When Wilson Fisk takes over New York, not just as a mayor but as a king in a way, it puts him in a new class of power players on the international stage. Matthew Lillard’s character represents that,” Winderbaum explained.