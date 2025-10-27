Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Spoiler Emerges as Villain Return Confirmed
With Daredevil: Born Again season 2 on the way, spoilers for season 3 are already falling from loose lips.
We’ve learned that Wilson Bethel’s portrayal of infamous assassin Bullseye is set to continue in Daredevil: Born Again season 3.
Bethel confirmed his return during a recent appearance at San Antonio’s Spacecon, stating, “As some of you might know, we’ve already [got] picked up for another new season that we will start doing next year. We’ll have more Bullseye on the way, Kingpin, and all the rest.”
Bethel’s comments come after his character’s significant impact on season 1 from the outset. Bullseye immediately set the stage for the MCU’s darker tone in the premiere by assassinating fan favorite lawyer Foggy Nelson and sending shockwaves through the Marvel fandom, many of whom had rejoined the series from Daredevil’s Netflix era. Bullseye’s presence loomed large throughout the rest of the season, which ended in a tense finale that left fans wondering about Benjamin Poindexter’s next move.
Although Kingpin has become the most iconic villain of Daredevil’s rogues’ gallery, Bullseye holds a mirror up to the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen in a very specific way. The duo’s rivalry has been fairly consistent over decades of Marvel Comics stories, creating conflicts in Matt Murdock’s lore that often pit his moral code and sense of justice against Bullseye’s chaos.
Bullseye has also regularly targeted people close to Matt, even killing Elektra at one stage in the comics. He shows both Matt and the audience what Daredevil could become without his principles, and it looks like season 2 will further explore his impact on Matt’s life, as Bethel promises “new avenues of Dex’s interesting dynamic, messed up psyche, that we get to explore”, along with “some of the best action sequences of the whole show”.
It seems like there’s a lot of Bullseye action to look forward to when the show returns in March 2026 and beyond, and Marvel is already determined to deliver more of what the fans want, bringing back Kingpin, Frank Castle, and even Jessica Jones.
Whether Bethel’s comments undercut the peril or stakes of Bullseye’s season 2 presence remains to be seen, but it looks like the character won’t be leaving our screens anytime soon.