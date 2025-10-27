Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Spoiler Emerges as Villain Return Confirmed

We’ve learned that Wilson Bethel’s portrayal of infamous assassin Bullseye is set to continue in Daredevil: Born Again season 3.

Bethel confirmed his return during a recent appearance at San Antonio’s Spacecon, stating, “As some of you might know, we’ve already [got] picked up for another new season that we will start doing next year. We’ll have more Bullseye on the way, Kingpin, and all the rest.”

Bethel’s comments come after his character’s significant impact on season 1 from the outset. Bullseye immediately set the stage for the MCU’s darker tone in the premiere by assassinating fan favorite lawyer Foggy Nelson and sending shockwaves through the Marvel fandom, many of whom had rejoined the series from Daredevil’s Netflix era. Bullseye’s presence loomed large throughout the rest of the season, which ended in a tense finale that left fans wondering about Benjamin Poindexter’s next move.

Although Kingpin has become the most iconic villain of Daredevil’s rogues’ gallery, Bullseye holds a mirror up to the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen in a very specific way. The duo’s rivalry has been fairly consistent over decades of Marvel Comics stories, creating conflicts in Matt Murdock’s lore that often pit his moral code and sense of justice against Bullseye’s chaos.