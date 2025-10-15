Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Gets a Fitting Release Date

However, faith was pushed to the background of the revival series Daredevil: Born Again. In the same way that the show put Matt in the courtroom more than it put him in his devil costume, Born Again season 1 contained only occasional references to his Catholicism.

But as Miller and other creators have shown, Matt’s beliefs are central to his character. His sense of justice and overwhelming guilt drives both his daytime activities as a lawyer and his nighttime activities as Daredevil. He sometimes understands the costume as a way to scare the guilty into reforming, a strategy he’s tried time and again with Frank Castle a.k.a. the Punisher. Other times, he wears the costume because he fears that he is damned, and fighting crime is the only way he can atone for his sins.

In short, Matt’s faith is a rarity in popular culture, a religious belief that’s depicted as very complicated and humane, without judgment for or against it. And its been a missing part of Born Again, one that cannot be ignored if the series does indeed plan to adapt elements of the Last Rites storyline.

As noted previously at Den of Geek, the Netflix series adapted the Born Again storyline from the comics for its third season. While the first season of Born Again drew more from later stories by Mark Waid and Charles Soule, the season 2 plotline about Matt resisting Kingpin mirrors both the recent Devil’s Reign arc by Charles Zdarsky (a run that finishes, notably, with Matt joining the priesthood) and Last Rites, the 1991 sequel to Born Again that sees Matt getting revenge on Fisk. While Last Rites features lots of superhero action, it ends with Daredevil standing over a defeated Kingpin and delivering the most Catholic line of all: “I forgive you.”

If Born Again does plan to do a version of that scene in its second season, then Easter is the perfect time to bring it to the screen.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2026.