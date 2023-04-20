Power Rangers: Once and Always – Where Are Bulk and Skull?

This article contains spoilers for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always.

Bulk and Skull are titans of the Power Rangers franchise. There from the first episode in 1993 as the comedic bullies, the two characters grew and changed over the first seven seasons, outlasting any other original cast member. While Skull was written out at the start of Power Ranger Lost Galaxy, Bulk continued throughout the season. Later the two made a brief appearance in the 10th anniversary episode, “Forever Red.” Then Bulk returned as a main cast member in Power Rangers Samurai and Super Samurai (alongside a brief cameo by Skull.)

Sadly the two don’t make any direct appearances in the 30th anniversary special, Once and Always. How can you do a tribute to the original Power Rangers without Bulk and Skull? Thankfully, even without their appearance, the special doesn’t forget these two heroes of the franchise.

While the Putty Patrol attacks the Earth, a human civilian is tossed through a billboard. A billboard that features the faces of none other than Bulk and Skull! It’s a quick cameo to be sure but even this gives us something to extrapolate off of. The billboard is advertising Skullovitch and Bulkmeier Bulk Food Co, with the tagline, “Use Your Skull, Buy in Bulk.” The two’s heads are photoshopped onto cartoons holding a giant sandwich, one that bears a passing resemblance to the massive sandwich Bulk consumed in MMPR’s “A Bad Reflection on You.”